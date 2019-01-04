Getty Image

With all due respect to Lonzo Ball’s desire for Earl Watson to get the job and Bill Walton’s request that the school interviews Barack Obama, rich people with money at UCLA have their eyes set on someone with a little more college basketball coaching experience. According to Adam Zagoria of Forbes, a group of “influential boosters” want UCLA to target former Louisville coach Rick Pitino in their search Steve Alford’s successor.

Zagoria writes that two UCLA boosters are at the center of this, billionaire entertainment executive Casey Wasserman and entertainment lawyer John Branca. Wasserman throwing his support behind Pitino is especially big, as Zagoria was told he is “the most powerful person at UCLA” and was influential in the football program hiring Chip Kelly.

Boosters can play a major role in a coach getting hired, but Zagoria brings word that Pitino’s ties to the FBI’s investigation into college basketball could cost him a chance at getting the gig.