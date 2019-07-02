Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors made it a point to get something back after Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets, and fortunately for them, Brooklyn just happened to have an All-Star they could send to San Francisco. The Dubs were able to swing a trade that led to them acquiring D’Angelo Russell, who agreed to a max contract extension.

There was a bit of weirdness to the move in that reports started circulating that Golden State planned to move him at some point in the future. Whether it was as soon as possible or at some point near the trade deadline was unclear, but a report made it sound like he wouldn’t see out his four-year deal with the team.

But as it turns out, that may not end up being the case. Shams Charania of The Athletic made a cameo on NBA TV and broke down the thinking from Russell’s end. Apparently, the talented young guard would not have signed a lengthy extension if he didn’t think he was part of some type of plan, one that the Warriors have that might involve him becoming the latest third Splash Brother.