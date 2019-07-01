Getty Image

The Warriors lost Kevin Durant to free agency, a huge blow to the roster of what was one of the greatest teams ever assembled, but they didn’t lose him for nothing. Not completely. The Warriors were able to execute a sign-and-trade of Durant to the Brooklyn Nets, receiving All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell in return.

The fit of Russell in Golden State, however, is a strange one. He’s not a 3-point shooter the caliber of Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, and used an enormous amount of pick and rolls during his time Brooklyn. How he’ll transition into Steve Kerr’s free-flowing offense predicated on off-ball movement remains to be seen, but it almost feels like the Warriors are looking at Russell as an asset more than a key part of their future.

And according to the New York Times‘ Marc Stein, that’s exactly the case. Stein joined The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning and reported that it’s not a matter of if the Warriors ship Russell elsewhere, but when.