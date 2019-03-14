Getty Image

After effectively missing the last six games of the regular season, Zion Williamson is back. The presumed favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft will suit up for the Duke Blue Devils’ ACC Tournament tilt against the Syracuse Orange on Thursday night, according to the program’s official Twitter account.

Williamson suffered a sprained left knee during the opening minute of Duke’s loss to North Carolina on Feb. 20 after losing his footing and exploding out of his right sneaker. The injury gained a ton of attention, as the Blue Devils, then the No. 1 team in America, went on to get run out of their gym by their Tobacco Road rivals, 88-72.