R.J. Barrett Played Like A Superstar In Duke’s Win Over Syracuse

The Duke Blue Devils went into Saturday evening’s game against the Syracuse Orange out for revenge. Syracuse had picked up an overtime win at Cameron Indoor Stadium earlier in the season, and if Duke wanted to pick up a win at the Carrier Dome, it would have to accomplish this without Zion Williamson, who missed the game as he’s working to get healthy following a knee sprain.

Fortunately for the Blue Devils, their roster is filled with 4- and 5-star recruits outside of Williamson, the most notable of which is R.J. Barrett. While Williamson has become the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Barrett was the guy projected to fill that spot before the season, something he reminded everyone as the Blue Devils picked up a 75-65 win over the Orange.

Barrett had what might go down as the best game of his collegiate career. Known for his scoring acumen, the young Canadian export scored a game-high 30 points on a hyper-efficient 14-for-20 shooting from the field. He got a chance to show off his range against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone, too, taking five threes and knocking down two of them. The scoring output actually set an ACC freshman record, as it was the 20th time this season Barrett dropped at least 20 points in a game this year.