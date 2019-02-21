Zion Williamson Ripped Through His Shoe And Hurt His Knee 30 Seconds Into UNC-Duke (UPDATE)

02.20.19 1 hour ago

The stars were out in Durham, North Carolina on Wednesday night to watch No. 1 Duke and No. 8 North Carolina face off for the first time this season.

The main attraction, of course, was Zion Williamson, as the lock to be the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is as must-see as it gets in college sports. Williamson’s first taste of college basketball’s biggest and most storied rivalry was enough to bring people in from all over, including Barack Obama, Ken Griffey Jr., and Spike Lee.

However, just 30 seconds into the game, Williamson was forced to leave with an apparent leg injury after he ripped completely through his left shoe while planting, causing him to slip awkwardly and do the splits at midcourt.

Around The Web

TAGSDUKE BLUE DEVILSzion williamson

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 12 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 5 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP