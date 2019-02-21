The stars were out in Durham, North Carolina on Wednesday night to watch No. 1 Duke and No. 8 North Carolina face off for the first time this season.

The main attraction, of course, was Zion Williamson, as the lock to be the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is as must-see as it gets in college sports. Williamson’s first taste of college basketball’s biggest and most storied rivalry was enough to bring people in from all over, including Barack Obama, Ken Griffey Jr., and Spike Lee.

However, just 30 seconds into the game, Williamson was forced to leave with an apparent leg injury after he ripped completely through his left shoe while planting, causing him to slip awkwardly and do the splits at midcourt.