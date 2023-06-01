Bill Hader and Ali Wong were in two of 2023’s best television shows so far (Barry for him, Beef for her), and, oh yeah, they’re one of the best celebrity couples around. In an interview with Variety, Wong discussed the sudden interest in her personal life and how she deals with her new level of fame.

“It’s so weird. I can’t even explain it. I have never, ever been snapped by paparazzi until this year,” Wong said. “I was talking to someone recently and they said, ‘I think it’s so alarming when it happens because you feel like you’ve been caught when really, you’re not doing anything wrong.’ It was someone giving me, in hindsight, advice about their former relationship with a famous person.” The comedian and Tuca and Bertie star said her friend “had spent so much energy hiding, and that defined the whole relationship. That’s still staying with me, and it’s quite an adjustment.”

It’s an even bigger adjustment for her mom:

“The other thing is my mom reads People magazine; she’s been a longtime subscriber, and she does the crossword puzzle. I haven’t even discussed it with her, but that must be so surreal for her. I’m trying to get used to it.”

Hopefully Wong’s mother skipped the People article, “Rachel Bilson Reveals the One (X-Rated) Thing She Misses Most About Ex Bill Hader.” (It’s his “big d*ck.”)

(Via Variety)