Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Hannah Gadsby gives an amazing last hurrah in Nanette

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Tuesday, Australian comic Hannah Gadsby’s new special, Nanette debuted on Netflix. And while the 40-year-old performer doesn’t have as big of a following in the United States as she does in Australia and the United Kingdom, the timing of Nanette‘s global release couldn’t have been more apt. Why? Because, as The New York Times comedy critic Jason Zinoman writes, “It was only a matter of time before a stand-up comedian channeled the righteous rage of the current feminist moment.” Sure enough, Gadsby’s special feels like it was tailor-made for the era of #MeToo and Time’s Up.