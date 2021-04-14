Back in February, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney confirmed that they had purchased a soccer team together, which seemed pretty random at the time, considering the two didn’t have any sort of working relationship and never showed signs of even knowing each other. Turns out, there’s a reason for that. The two really didn’t know each other, and only got to know one another after Reynolds reached out via text one day to offer McElhenney booze, which he gladly accepted. From there, they formed a bond of daily text messages and Zoom calls during the pandemic, which is still going strong despite the fact that they’ve never met each other in person yet.

In a lengthy interview on their budding bromance and body transformations, McElhenney opens up about receiving that first message from Reynolds, who admittedly became obsessed with the Always Sunny actor after seeing his critically acclaimed performance for “Mac’s Dance” in the Season 13 finale. Via Men’s Health:

Rob McElhenney: I was in Mexico and I had posted a photograph of my wife and me drinking tequila. I remember getting a DM from Ryan, and he was like, “Stop drinking that sh*t. I’m going to send you a case of Aviation Gin.” And I was like, “Oh, okay, that sounds good. I’ll drink anything.” Then Ryan said, “Oh, by the way, I’m a big fan of yours.” And I said, “Obviously I’m a big fan of yours.” And we just became text buddies.

As for purchasing a soccer team, the two realized they both had a similar work ethic, but McElhenney admits that his wife, Always Sunny star Kaitlin Olson, gave him pause when he asked her if the business venture was a good idea. “Well, that depends on whether or not your ego can take sharing space with Ryan Reynolds.” Eventually, McElhenney got over it, and the two bought the team.

