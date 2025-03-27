Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week.

15. Common Side Effects (Max) Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have been attached to some of the best TV comedies of the last 30 years, including Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons, and The Office for Daniels and Beavis and Butt-Head and Silicon Valley for Judge. They also co-created King of the Hill. Their latest collaboration is producing Common Side Effects, a surreal Adult Swim animated series about the “world’s greatest medicine” from creators Joseph Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (30 Rock). Episodes will stream the next day on Max. Watch it on Max 14. The White Lotus (Max) The White Lotus returns with a new location (Thailand) and a new group of talented actors playing emotionally- and spiritually-empty rich folks. The cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Blackpink’s Lisa, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood. “I do feel like the other seasons were a rehearsal for this one,” creator Mike White teased. Watch it on Max

13. Reacher (Prime Video) You know what time is it? It’s Reacher o’clock. In season 3, the big guy meets an even bigger guy. He also “hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out,” according to the Prime Video synopsis. “He finds a world of secrecy and violence and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.” Every episode is basically the same, which is to say, they’re all a lot of fun. Watch it on Prime Video 12. Deli Boys (Hulu) Hulu’s Deli Boys is a crime-comedy about a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything following their father’s sudden death and are forced to reckon with his secret life of misdeeds as they try to take up his mantle in the underworld. The cast includes Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan. Watch it on Hulu

11. Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (Netflix) The guests for the first episode of John Mulaney’s weekly talk show Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney were Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, Jessica Roy, and musical guest Cypress Hill, followed by Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, and Kim Deal in episode two. Oh, and the GOAT himself, Richard Kind, is Mulaney’s sidekick and announcer. This is the definition of must-see TV. Watch it on Netflix 10. Adolescence (Netflix) Adolescence is being called the best new show of 2025. Find out why here. Watch it on Netflix

9. Happy Face (Paramount Plus) There are roughly 700 TV shows about true crime out there, so I totally understand if you’re burnt out on the genre. But maybe make an exception for Happy Face. For one thing, it’s got a good cast, including Annaleigh Ashford, Dennis Quaid, James Wolk, and David Harewood, and The Good Wife and Evil creators Robert and Michelle King are attached as executive producers. Also, the premise is something else: a serial killer re-enters his daughter’s life after decades of no contact, and it’s up to her to find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Watch it on Paramount Plus 8. Sing Sing (Max) Colman Domingo, one of the finest actors of his generation, got a well-deserved Oscar nomination for his performance in Sing Sing. The heartbreaking but hopeful film follows Divine G (Domingo), who is imprisoned at Sing Sing Correctional Facility for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men, many of whom are played by formerly imprisoned actors. Watch it on Max

7. The Residence (Netflix) The latest Shondaland production is The Residence, a screwball comedy starring Uzo Aduba as a detective who is tasked with solving a murder at The White House. “The Residence is a different take and spin on the house that we all know — it’s a peek inside a world that we don’t often get to see,” the Orange Is A New Black actress said. “The show begs the question, ‘Who runs the house?’ And the answer is not what we think it is.” Watch it on Netflix 6. Wicked (Peacock) Celebrate the streaming premiere of Wicked — the Oscar-winning movie musical starring Ariana Grande and the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem, I mean, Cynthia Erivo — by learning all about the “wicked witch of the east, bro” viral video. Or reading about Grande’s long (yellow brick) road to playing Galinda. If you’re going to defy gravity, though, do that on your time. Watch it on Peacock

5. Holland (Prime Video) Nicole Kidman is in so many streaming shows that it feels like a treat when she returns to her roots as a Movie Star. In Holland, she plays Nancy Vandergroot, who has a seemingly picture-perfect life with her husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill). But she begins to suspect something is amiss. The thriller is directed by Mimi Cave in her first film since 2022’s Fresh. Watch it on Prime Video 4. Queer (Max) Luca Guadagnino directed two movies in 2024: Challengers and Queer. The former is already on Prime Video; now the latter, which is based on a novella by William S. Burroughs, is on Max. It stars Daniel Craig as an expat living in Mexico City in the 1950s who becomes infatuated with a younger man (Drew Starkey). There’s sex and trippy drug sequences — what more could you want? Watch it on Max

3. Survival of the Thickest (Netflix) Michelle Buteau’s romantic-comedy series Survival of the Thickest returns for season 2. The ensemble cast of the “love letter to New York” includes Buteau, Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Marouane Zotti, Peppermint, Garcelle Beauvais, Anthony Michael Lopez, and Liza Treyger, along with guest stars Anderson .Paak, Deon Cole, Tika Sumpter, Monét X Change, Honey Balenciaga, Sandra Bernhard, and Bevy Smith. Watch it on Netflix 2. A Complete Unknown (Hulu) Timothée Chalamet nearly won an Oscar for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. But he won my heart for his answer when I asked him to name his favorite Dylan song. “It changes every day,” he said. “Today, I’ll say ‘Outlaw Blues,’ because, I could be wrong, I’m sure I’m wrong, but it’s been very hard for me to ever find a live version of him doing ‘Outlaw Blues.’ And it’s also, conversely, one of the Dylan tracks from that period that has a crazy kick to it and a crazy energy. And to me, one of the underrated songs of that time period.” You can read the rest of the interview here. Watch it on Hulu