Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week.

15. Severance (Apple TV Plus) After a long, long break, one of the best shows on TV is back. Severance picks up where season 1 left off, with Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Helly Riggs), Dylan (Dylan), and Irving (Irving Bailiff) trifling with the severance barrier, “leading them further down a path of woe,” according to the cryptic Apple TV Plus synopsis. There are so many mysteries left to answer: what’s the deal with Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman)? What’s the deal with Seth Milchick (series MVP Tramell Tillman)? And seriously, what’s the deal with the freaking goats? Watch it on Apple TV Plus 14. Common Side Effects (Max) Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have been attached to some of the best TV comedies of the last 30 years, including Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons, and The Office for Daniels and Beavis and Butt-Head and Silicon Valley for Judge. They also co-created King of the Hill. Their latest collaboration is producing Common Side Effects, a surreal Adult Swim animated series about the “world’s greatest medicine” from creators Joseph Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (30 Rock). Episodes will stream the next day on Max. Watch it on Max

13. The White Lotus (Max) The White Lotus returns with a new location (Thailand) and a new group of talented actors playing emotionally- and spiritually-empty rich folks. The cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Blackpink’s Lisa, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood. “I do feel like the other seasons were a rehearsal for this one,” creator Mike White teased. Watch it on Max 12. Reacher (Prime Video) You know what time is it? It’s Reacher o’clock. In season 3, the big guy meets an even bigger guy. He also “hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out,” according to the Prime Video synopsis. “He finds a world of secrecy and violence and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.” Every episode is basically the same, which is to say, they’re all a lot of fun. Watch it on Prime Video

11. Deli Boys (Hulu) Hulu’s Deli Boys is a crime-comedy about a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything following their father’s sudden death and are forced to reckon with his secret life of misdeeds as they try to take up his mantle in the underworld. The cast includes Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan. Watch it on Hulu 10. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney Plus) Ben and Jen (Garner) are in the headlines, and there’s a new Daredevil project. What year is it, 2003? Daredevil: Born Again brings back Charlie Cox as blind crime-fighting lawyer Matt Murdock, as well as Vincent D’Onofrio as mob boss Wilson Fisk, who is pursuing his own political endeavors. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. Get ready for a kick-ass one-shot fight scene. Watch it on Disney Plus

9. Long Bright River (Peacock) Long Bright River is a suspense thriller about Philadelphia police officer Mickey (played by Amanda Seyfried), who patrols a part of the city that has been hard-hit by the opioid crisis. As per the logline: “When a series of murders hit the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history – her ongoing search for her missing younger sister – might be related to the case.” The subject material is a bit of a downer, so to cheer you up, here’s Mamma Mia 3 (?!) star Seyfried covering a Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer. Delightful! Watch it on Peacock 8. Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (Netflix) The guests for the first episode of John Mulaney’s weekly talk show Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney were Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, Jessica Roy, and musical guest Cypress Hill, followed by Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, and Kim Deal in episode two. Oh, and the GOAT himself, Richard Kind, is Mulaney’s sidekick and announcer. This is the definition of must-see TV. Watch it on Netflix

7. Adolescence (Netflix) Adolescence is being called the best new show of 2025. Find out why here. Watch it on Netflix 6. The Electric State (Netflix) It’s tough to pinpoint Netflix‘s most expensive movie, but don’t be surprised if it’s The Electric State. The film, which reunites the directors (Anthony and Joe Russo) and writers (Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely) of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, has a reported $320 million budget. That’s quite the chunk of change, but for Netflix, it’s money well spent if the retro-futuristic The Electric State — which stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, who team up to find her brother; also, there are robots — ends up being the level of hit it almost assuredly will be. Watch it on Netflix

5. O’Dessa (Hulu) Certain members of the Stranger Things cast have spent the long hiatus between seasons making music. Others have kept busy by playing musicians. Post-apocalyptic rock opera O’Dessa stars Sadie Sink as a farm girl who goes on a journey to recover a cherished family heirloom. Along the way, she meets her one true love — but to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test. She’s a true guitar hero. Watch it on Hulu 4. Happy Face (Paramount Plus) There are roughly 700 TV shows about true crime out there, so I totally understand if you’re burnt out on the genre. But maybe make an exception for Happy Face. For one thing, it’s got a good cast, including Annaleigh Ashford, Dennis Quaid, James Wolk, and David Harewood, and The Good Wife and Evil creators Robert and Michelle King are attached as executive producers. Also, the premise is something else: a serial killer re-enters his daughter’s life after decades of no contact, and it’s up to her to find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Watch it on Paramount Plus

3. Sing Sing (Max) Colman Domingo, one of the finest actors of his generation, got a well-deserved Oscar nomination for his performance in Sing Sing. The heartbreaking but hopeful film follows Divine G (Domingo), who is imprisoned at Sing Sing Correctional Facility for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men, many of whom are played by formerly imprisoned actors. Watch it on Max 2. The Residence (Netflix) The latest Shondaland production is The Residence, a screwball comedy starring Uzo Aduba as a detective who is tasked with solving a murder at The White House. “The Residence is a different take and spin on the house that we all know — it’s a peek inside a world that we don’t often get to see,” the Orange Is A New Black actress said. “The show begs the question, ‘Who runs the house?’ And the answer is not what we think it is.” Watch it on Netflix