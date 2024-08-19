When Do ‘Love Is Blind: UK’ Episodes 10 & 11 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind: UK episode will be found below.)

Love Is Blind: UK continues to work its way toward a promising season finale where the couples will confirm whether love is blind on their respective wedding days. Last week, the series released four episodes that updated viewers on the status of the couples’ relationship. We watched them complete their honeymoon trip before returning to London to get back to their regular lives.

The couples — which now includes Benaiah and Nicole after the latter ended her engagement with Sam — met each others’ families, as well as the cast mates they made connections with in the pods. Episode nine concluded with the guys and girls preparing for their wedding days by trying on suits and dresses. Some couples have some things to iron out (hello Catherine and Freddie), while others seem to be in a better position — for now at least.