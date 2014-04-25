‘Rambo’ And 9 Other Famous Movie Roles Almost Played By Al Pacino

Some actors age like a fine wine, remaining at the top of their craft well into their senior years. Then there’s Al Pacino, who’s aging like a bottle of Pepsi from 1995. I’m not saying that Al Pacino is no longer capable of turning in a stellar performance, but the last 10 years — with the exception of a few HBO roles — have been far, far removed from 70s and 80s-era Pacino.
Al Pacino turns 74 today, and while he’s got a long list of hit movies, there have of course been some great roles he’s let slip past him. (Especially in 1977, what was the guy doing that year, still counting Godfather money???) Here are 10 roles that Pacino lost out on.
1. Midnight Cowboy (1969) — Pacino and Dustin Hoffman were nearly interchangeable in the 1970s and it’s been rumored that Pacino was slated to play Rizzo in Midnight Cowboy, but couldn’t fit it into his schedule.
2. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) — The part of Roy Neary was originally written by Steven Spielberg for Jack Nicholson, but he passed on it. Al Pacino and Gene Hackman were then considered because they were closer to the age Spielberg had in mind, but when they declined the role went to Richard Dreyfuss.
3. Star Wars (1977) — There were many Han Solos (Jack Nicholson, Kurt Russell, Nick Nolte, Christopher Walken) presented to George Lucas before Harrison Ford got the role. Pacino claims that the reason he turned it down was that he simply didn’t understand the script.
4. Slap Shot (1977) — Pacino was almost locked in for the lead coach role, but rubbed director George Roy Hill the wrong way when he asked if he was being “facetious” on whether or not he could ice skate. Paul Newman could ice skate.
5. Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) — Pacino was offered the role of divorced father Ted Kramer, but passed and Dustin Hoffman took the part.
6. First Blood (1982) — As strange as it seems, Al Pacino was once considered for the part of Rambo. The actor wanted the character to be more of a madman and decided to opt out feeling the script lost some of the book’s intensity.
7. Flashdance (1983) — Nothing kills a a gangster image quicker than taking a role in a movie called Flashdance. Pacino was offered the part of Nick Hurley, but decided it would hurt his tough guy persona and Michael Nouri got the role.
8. Pretty Woman (1990) — Pacino was considered for the role of Edward, but of course Richard Gere landed the part instead.
9. Crimson Tide (1995) — Al Pacino was originally offered Gene Hackman’s part, but for whatever reason declined.
10. The Usual Suspects (1995) — Pacino was considered for the role of detective Dave Kujan, but declined because of scheduling conflicts and he had just finished a cop role with Heat. The producers went with Chazz Palminteri — a much cheaper choice — instead.
“Chewbaccalo, shoot that piece of shit!”
Oh my god, so many opportunities missed.
SAY HALLO TO MY FURRY FRIEND
@ Francesca COTW
Out of all of these I would have loved to see Al in Slap Shot and in Kramer vs. Kramer. I think those films would have turned out interesting if he decided to do them.
But all the rest I have to give to the Gods of cinema, as the actors that ended up in those roles were just perfect for them.
I would bet that Kurt Russel as Han Solo would have been pretty cool. But yeah, everything seemed to work out with all the right actors.
Love the link image from Heat.
Just gotta say, I’m absolutely loving these birthday lists (especially the nice touch of doing them chronologically). I already said the idea of Nicholson as Bickle in Taxi Driver is insane (in all the right ways), but the idea of Al Pacino as Rambo is another. Interesting how the original book was more along the lines of the “shoot-em-up” style of the sequels, and Al left when the violence was turned down, and subsequently given to Sly, who would in turn bring that back for the sequels. (Also interesting is how the first “true 80’s action movie” only has one death, which was accidental).
Speaking of which, Sly’s birthday is right around the corner as well. And believe me, there are WAAAAAAAYYYYYYYY more than 10 notable roles he was offered but turned down.
Superman – Yes, they were considering Sly before Chris Reeve auditioned.
Star Wars (Han Solo)
48 hrs – Nick Nolte
Romancing the Stone – Michael Douglas
Beverly Hills Cop, although that became “Cobra”
Witness – Harrison Ford
Die Hard – Oh yes, Sly almost had yet another action franchise under his belt
Who Framed Roger Rabbit – Eddie Valiant
The Bodyguard – Sly wrote the original screenplay in the 70’s around the same time he wrote Rocky, originally it was a bodyguard hired to protect a millionaire’s wife and child who goes on a hunt for the killers after they succeed in their mission (IMO Sly should still crank this one out)
Godfather 3 costarring John Travolta
Pulp Fiction – Butch
Face Off – Originally was going to star him and Arnold
Se7en – part went to Morgan Freeman
Jackie Brown – DenIro’s part
The Negotiator
Frequency – Dennis Quaid
X vs. Sever – originally gonna be him and Vin Diesel
Grindhouse – pretty sure it was for Stuntman Mike
Inglorious Basterds – unknown part (probably Brad Pitt’s character)
“Princess Leia’s got a GREAT ASS!!! And you got your head ALL THE WAY UP IT!!” [youtu.be]
The big speech Sly belts out at the end would’ve been great with Al.
NOTHING IS OVER!!!
Jesus.
Paccino Solo, the moment he wakes up from years frozen in Carbonite.
*shouting* “I’M IN THE DARK, HERE!”
Al would have been a welcome addition to Flashdance (maybe I would watch it) and Close Encounters ( maybe I could stay awake through it) but I am glad he did not get cast in any of the others aside from Midnight Cowboy which I am sure he would have killed just like Hoffman did so I am neutral on that one.
Not sure if Pacino is right for any of those roles, but Jack Nicholson as Rory in Close Encounters would have been amazing. All respect to Richard Dreyfuss, imagining Nicholson carving a mountain out of mashed potatoes and saying “this means something” with wide eyes, gives me chills that Dreyfuss never could in that role. Nicholson is so good at playing potentially crazy people. Would have made a much more engaging movie.