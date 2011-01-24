Scene Breakdown – ‘3 Ninjas’

I love kid’s movies from the 1990s. There were a rack of them made when I was growing up that catered to 8-14 year olds that were just about perfect. The Sandlot, the Mighty Ducks movies, Little Giants, etc. One of my favorites was 3 Ninjas — a film about three brothers (nicknamed Rocky, Colt, and Tum Tum) who were trained to be ninjas by their martial arts master grandfather. In the movie, the three brothers are put to the test and (SPOILER ALERT) end up saving the day. In the process, despite being 8-14 years old themselves, they manage to repeatedly disarm and overcome fully grown adult ninjas, often who outnumber them. I always figured these were the same sh-tty ninjas from the Foot Clan. While the basic idea of children beating up adult, armed ninjas is patently ridiculous, it is not the most bonkers part of the movie. That would be the above scene.
Over Christmas break I rewatched 3 Ninjas, because I am an insomniac and it was On Demand. This scene, where Rocky and Colt take on some schoolyard bullies in a game of basketball blew me away. It’s horrible and amazing, like Katy Perry singing topless. So I yoinked a bunch of screencaps and am going to break this down. That’s right. IT’S A SLIDESHOW PEOPLE!
The Bullies
The scene begins with the ball rolling over to the bullies, followed by them doing what good bullies will do, and refusing to give it back. Then the rest of their gang joins them, and it is straight on. Before we continue, though, let’s examine our antagonists.
Front center:
Mini-Everlast: The obvious boss, he’s outfitted in a black, generic “Los Angeles” baseball jersey, and plain white fitted. Conceited douchey face, cool “tough guy” posture. Probably the type of guy who will eventually make his girlfriend sit in the back seat while he’s driving around with his boys.
Fake Kenan: Fat black friend. Mouthpiece of the group. Fantastically, he’s wearing a white t-shirt with the word “AWESOME” in block letters across across the top, and what appears to be a giant pig preparing to mount something. I want this shirt badly.
Backround (left to right):
Skinny kid: Has no business being in a gang of bullies. He almost definitely had a Sega Genesis, a hot older sister and/or a swimming pool. That’s the only explanation for his inclusion.
Fat kid at center: More on him later.
Asian kid: Diversity hire.
Bulls jacket kid: This kid is my favorite. Watch his walk and pose when the gang all forms together like Poseur Voltron. Captain doof. Sweet jacket, though.
Fat Kid
Every good gang has a fat kid like this. Watch him in the background while Fake Kenan talks junk. He makes a smug face, and laughs extra hard at people’s jokes. I’d bet my parents’ house that he’s the type of guy who would stuff a nerd in a trash can, fart into the can, and close the lid. Also, if I know my 90s movies like I think I do, his farts smell TERRIBLE.
The Plot Thickens
The bullies challenge the brothers (L-Colt, R-Rocky) to a game of basketball. If the bullies win, they get the brothers’ bikes. If the brothers win, the bullies won’t take Rocky’s girlfriend’s bike. This brings up three important points:
1) I would pay a million dollars to see that giant, fat black kid in the shirt that says “AWESOME” and has a sex-fiend pig on it ride off on a girl’s bike. I would record it, make it a GIF, post it on my Twitter, and laugh for days.
2) Am I really supposed to believe there are child ninjas in this town, and people are unaware of this? The bullies seem to have no idea. I declare shenanigans. If there were ninjas in my peer group as a kid, I would know this. Believe me.
3) These bullies didn’t stand a chance if a fight broke out. Seriously, who you got in this fight? The fat, diabetic kids? Pencilneck Jones? All I’m saying is that if this was real life, one of the ninjas is wearing that Bulls jacket to school tomorrow. Unless that Asian kid knows ninja, too. I don’t think we can rule that out at this point. Possible game changer.
I also want Rocky’s sweet Aeronautique-brand sweatshirt.
STFU Emily
Emily is Rocky’s girlfriend. When things start breaking down, and the bullies out-and-out threaten to steal her bike, Rocky steps up defend her AND prevent his hothead brother from getting into fisticuffs. He’s being both heroic and mature. All he asks is for her to hold his hat. Emily’s response: “Why are you showing off?” Emily, if you’re reading this, I’d like a word…
BITCH, YOU’RE BOYFRIEND IS A NINJA! Do you not see this?! Also, we are about to find out he’s some sort of Lebron Jamesesque basketball prodigy. I’m straight up and down like six o’clock, but if a ninja-slash-basketball-prodigy had defended my honor at the age of 12, I’d probably have swooned and begged him to slow-dance to “I Swear” by All-4-One with me. Let the man breathe, sister. Haters to the left.
This Kid Is Awesome
The game begins, and, naturally, the ninja brothers are throwing each other alley-oops and stuff (like all 12-14 year olds do), and the bullies are playing dirty. But I’d like to pause to point out the hero in the red shirt under the hoop at the 1:55 mark, and the little dance he does.
That’s… that’s not what you do, son.
Anyway, the game continues on this trajectory until we reach game point. Colt has just taken a hard foul scoring the last bucket, and Rocky is pissed. He channels his anger into the most amazing athletic achievement ever.
Blake Griffin Ain’t Got Nothin’ On Rocky
Rocky eyes up the basket, focusing what I can only assume are all his ninja skills into one startling feat. He charges towards the basket…
… takes off from the foul line…
… flies through air, displaying what appears to be a 50-inch vertical leap…
… and proceeds to dunk the ball WITH TWO HANDS. EXCLAMATION POINT. As a reminder, Rocky is like 14 years old. No one can do this. At his peak, Michael Jordan did a foul line dunk with one (1) hand. Yet here, in this sleepy suburb, some white junior high student is doing NBA Jam style dunks on the playground. WHILE WEARING JEANS. The writers of this movie apparently equated “ninja” with “effing magic.”
Anyway, I love this crap. I feel very confident that in the past 1000 words, I’ve put more thought into this film than the writers, producers, and director combined. I don’t care. It was worth it. And, seriously, Rocky… dump Emily. You can do better.
Animated gif of the kid in the bulls jacket walking please.
The police sting operation in the beginning is also worth mentioning. Specifically when the dad magically fires 9 shots from his revolver (9:30 mark)
A ninja basketball prodigy would be the best boyfriend ever. Seriously. Where do I find one?
And I judge people who tell me they don’t like The Sandlot.
I love this site like I love Corgi’s playing in the snow, but fuck me this slideshow format for posts is awful. Also, this might be the greatest post of all time.
FACT: The black kid is Glen Davis.
That’s not just any fat black kid…How does Doughboy become even more badass with an awesome pig-hump shirt and matching POW-MIA hat?
I’m gonna have to go ahead and correct you and say that Rocky’s girlfriend is named Emily. Thus the song “Rocky Loves Emily.” I’ve seen this movie way too many times.
It’s “Rocky loves Emily” not “Rocky loves Wendy”.
Come on, man. The chick’s name is Emily.
“We dont wanna hurt you…we just wanna KIDNAP YOU!”
Needs more decrepit Lee van Cleef as master ninja.
Why did I say Wendy? I know it’s Emily. Fixing it now.
and they haven’t even KICKED BACK yet! nor have they HIGH NOONED AT MEGA MOUNTAIN!
FACT: Channing Tatum auditioned for the role of the black kid.
The Mighty Feklahr preferred the “3 Ninjas Choose Your Own Adventure Book”. In it, He always chose “Dad pulls out, go to page 67.”, “The End”.
What you forgot to point out was that Rocky and Colt gave those thugs a 9 point lead which was the reason Emily said Rocky was showing off. They also lost the basketball game furthering Emily’s disappointment. Now it’s true, she was ungrateful and alarmingly stupid (seriously, Fester’s kid’s voice into the tin can telephone was awful and she still fell for it) she was cute for a 14 year old…even if she had an overbite. Still not worth the effort in saving her, imo.
I miss this movie. Fester was awesome:
“Marcus, score us some nacho chips and some radical salsa. None of that green stuff.”
I apologize for any and all errors. To make it up to you, despite being in class, I present a GIF of the Bulls jacket kid walking.
All is forgiven. That really is a sweet jacket.
I didn’t want this post to end.
Excellent post. I too grew up on the 3 ninjas movies and thought that there was just a lack of respect from their peers regarding their ninja powers. I mean look at Tum Tum kid will have diabetes by age 12 but you know what? He will still have ninja powers. One foot? maybe. ninja powers? definitely.
You’re destroying the precious memories I have of my childhood DG. If you dare challenge the legitimacy of one of the fight scenes, I’ll have your hide.
Oi, Ace. Van Cleef jumped over a fucking helicopter in one episode. Decrepit? Harrumph!
I, for one, would like to see this as a recurring post. Scene Breakdown of an awesome 90’s kid’s movie.
That was lovely.
This post has so many levels of win, I’m calling it Winception.
Fat black kid’s shirt reads “AWESOME” with the subtext “American Pit Bull Terrier”. The dog is lunging on a leash, presumably to attack another American Pit Bull Terrier in a Michael Vick sanctioned dogfight. Your humping pig theory = debunked.
This was awesome! Have you ever laughed so hard you came a little?
any chance we can get a “where are they now?” on the kids from 3 ninjas?
This is the best literary achievement on the internet ever.
that .gif was everything I had hoped for and more
Though, to their credit, a 2-on-2 basketball game against a fat black kid who thinks he’s athletic because he’s black and an unathletic white kid who thinks he’s black and is therefore athletic is about the easiest 2-on-2 basketball game you’ll ever play.
That’s just what Woody Harrelson wants you to think.
You forgot to mention the most controversial thing about this basketball game that even the producers of the movie are confused about!
On home video / DVD, the 3 Ninjas walk away victorious!
but….
On Starz/Encore, the 3 Ninjas in fact LOSE this game!
Daaaamn, DG is straight puttin’ it down with these posts! Wally Pipp better hurry his kinky headed ass back from Latter Day Saintland before it’s too late…
DG, please don’t lump this shit in with the Sandlot. That movie is a goddamn classic.
You like my little dance there on page 6, eh? Here’s a few more keepers of me around that age: [goo.gl] & [goo.gl]
@Truancy-bot: You forgot KNUCKLED UP.
Also, remember the lame west coast rip off, “Surf Ninjas”?
Yeah, me neither.
Where are they Now?
The “Fat Kid” went on to a staring role as “Taser Kid” in the Hollywood comedy smash “the Hangover”.
Generic LA Jersey kid fell out of favor with acting after knowing he could never top his role in 3 Ninjas, or his feature film debut as Snake in Karate Kid III.
“Punch-It-Out Token Black Spectator, aka Fist Pump Prodigy” was tragically killed in a dice game across 110th street that turned sour, back in 1999.
It looks like pre-juvenile detention center Doughboy from Boyz in the Hood decided to harass some ninjas. SOME WHITE NINJAS! Furious Styles would be proud until he found out Doughboy couldn’t beat a couple scrawny ass white dudes in a game of basketball. *furiously rotates Baoding balls*
I am the strange kid in the 6th slide. Check out the animated GIF I made of my crazy hand gestures: [gifsoup.com]