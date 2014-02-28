Seth Rogen Would Like You To Know That All The Senators Left During His Alzheimer’s Research Testimony

We’ve all watched Seth Rogen testify before the Senate about Alzheimer’s research by now because it is just really, really great. What you may not have realized though is that by the time Rogen got to talking to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health & Human Services on the lack of funding towards scientific research on the issue, just about all the elected officials on the subcommittee had left. Here’s what he had to share on Twitter.
Basically a bunch of Senators showed up to snap photos with the actor and give the appearance of a packed crowd, only to bolt once he started going. Maybe it’s because he’s Canadian. More likely it just perfectly outlines how Congress looks at this sort of thing as nice publicity and not much else.
This exchange between Rogen and Senator Mark Kirk is a nice summation.
UPDATE: Senator Kirk did respond. It was a little nicer than “TL;DW.”
Love Rogen calling him out on it.
yeah, and he did it properly. A pointed question is better than an all out attack. Keep the high ground.
Well, he is Canadian. They are required to call bullshit in a polite manner.
The Senate had 3 votes in the middle of the hearing. That’s why they were gone.
Interns listen to the speech, give the Senator’s the gist while they are at more important meetings… Blah, blah blah…
Respect to him for putting them out there. Politicians are no different on such subjects in the UK too, they are all too busy playing the part an going to over priced pretentious lunch meetings.
I was a reporter for several years covering Capitol Hill. No one attends hearings – outside of markups where legislation is amended and passed or hot button issues where members can mug for C-Span.
Most hearings are just for show and the information is sent back via staff and written record.
Yeah, this seems par for the course really.
You’d think that these guys would be bright enough to know that Seth is ballsy enough to call them out on it. But they probably don’t care.
Seth Rogan is Canadian?
Yes. [lmgtfy.com]
Actually, they are busy on all expense paid resort vacations with lobbyists.
In the Senate, there’s also a big scheduling issue. There’s only 100 members – and once you deduct leadership – there’s only 98 that sit on committees. At the time Rogen’s hearing was going on, there were also hearings being held by the Foreign Relations Committee and Indian Affairs … and the House was unrolling its tax reform package and the President was unrolling his. It was a pretty busy day.
You make time for luminaries from such work as The Guilt Trip and Green Hornet. HIS FILM SET WAR STORIES ARE REAL TO ME, DAMNIT.
(Overhead as several senators were shuffling out of the hearing room)
“I thought it was going to be Angelina Jolie.”
“Really, because I heard Jonah Hill.”
“Whatever, let’s go, these laws ain’t gonna make themselves.”
Rogen suffers from Hollywood Privilige, every time he opens his mouth he thinks the world should drop what they’re doing and listen to him.
Rosen isn’t a doctor, scientist to Alzheimer’s researcher, why is what he has to say anymore important then anyone else who has had to deal with it in their life?
Oh ya, he’s an actor…
I get this feeling every time ANY actor testifies, even those who have some legit credentials (Rogen does have a personal connection and runs a charity, it seems). But as has been noted above, these hearings aren’t really fact-finding exercises, they are used by Congress AND the celebrities to draw wider public attention to certain issues (and to stroke their own egos, but hopefully that’s secondary).
What both of you said.
The dude’s trying to get people to pay more attention to a serious disease. He’s asking people for help, because it has personally affected him in a very traumatizing way.
He’s not talking politics, trying to get people to “switch to his side,” or spewing Jenny-McCarthy-like nonsense about how DayQuil gives your kids cancer. I’m pretty sure using your fame to ask people to cure a disease isn’t exactly mis-using your power.
In all seriousness, you guys are cynical dicks. Berating a man for wanting Alzheimer’s cured. Really? Ya proud of that?
I imagine over the past, oh let’s say twenty years, more than a few doctors and scientist have testified about Alzheimer’s in the senate. I ask you is: can you name one? How about can you, off the top of your head , mention a ballpark date when they did? What they said?
Nope. You can’t. Neither can I. But you, I and everyone else sure as hell knows Seth Rogen did just the other day. And that is GOOD. No one in government gives a shit about anything until people begin to take noticed. And Rogan is doing just that.
If some “privileged celebrity” wants to make a ruckus, good. Cuz one one pays any mind otherwise.
Oh man, yeah… Rogen is such a dick for wanting to end Alzheimer’s! That elitist asshole! Who does he think he is?
I hate the internet.
Wow seriously fuck you guys.
They calculated how many votes they could buy with Alzheimer’s subsidy versus how many they can buy with breast cancer research and food stamps, then they compared that to how much re-election funding they have received from Alzheimer’s lobbyists versus the other special interest groups. The verdict was they can buy more votes and get more slush-funding by sticking with the other welfare schemes.
Great that there is one guy who has it all figured out.
There were 3 roll call votes in the Senate at 2pm yesterday- right in the middle of Rogen’s testimony and that’s why they left. That’s just how things go, it doesn’t mean they don’t care about the issue. Rogen probably knew this but it’s better politics to draw attention to the issue the way he did.
Rogen spoke on 2/26/14, not yesterday. Regardless, this was a scheduled Senate Appropriations Committee on Labor, Health & Human Services meeting. Each Senator has select Committees they may be in, but schedules are designed to allow maximum attendance. These are not votes. Senators are elected internally to these committees and thus should attend them. Bill votes and committee meetings are not scheduled to overlap. Rogen is right. Affleck’s (Argoboy) meeting had max attendance. Better goodwill pic opportunities for Senators unless you are Mark (make a photo-opt Captain)Kirk.
Seth Rogen…went to D.C. and just leveled everyone. Great dude.
Really? How did he do that? His 6 minute “look at Seth rogan” speech was embarrassing.
He got all over the mainstream media and exposed how worthless Congress is….though, Congress gets all over mainstream media everyday to prove how worthless they are…damnit.
Yes, Rogan can’t understand why Senators didn’t delay those votes, cancel their meetings and rush to hear him talk 2 minutes about his personal experiences and 4 minutes talking about himself, make drug jokes, say fuck and wonder why there are people who haven’t seen Knocked Up.
Again…Committee meetings are not scheduled at the same time as Bill Votes. Take a look at recent Bill voting: [www.senate.gov]
Am I looking at this wrong? No votes on Wednesday, Feb. 26th in the Senate.
Until reading these asinine, uninformed comments, I never even considered taking the 2 minutes to Google US Senate committee and bill vote schedules. Maybe I’m not as smart as I think I am without actually backing up my (moronic, knee-jerk, ill-advised) comments on an issue that is/will affect such a large portion of our society (for as long as it takes to find a preventative plan/cure).
The denseness of your comment is astoundingly. Did you watch his testimony? You have no experience with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. (Obviously? I hate to ask it as a question)
I don’t think this is intentional trolling, but sheesh, present an informed position. As medicine extends life expectancy, Alzheimer’s will continue to move up in the percentage of cause of death (currently 6th in the USA). It’s not going away, it’s becoming the scariest end to life we will all have to eventually deal with for our loved ones and percentage-wise for ourselves.
There are a lot of tax dollars misappropriated for Earmarks. Take 4-5% of yearly Earmarks and apply it instead to Alzheimer research. Petition your state Senators. Maybe in 10-20 years we can all be guaranteed not to suffer from this disease ourselves or our loved ones to it’s ravaging process of losing oneself.
BTW…get over yourselves’ online persona of anonymity …just like I am. Right now, millions of families have mothers and fathers that do not remember their children, their pasts and their extraordinary experiences of life. Never mind Facebook entries; tweets; Instagrams, blogs. Our society’s historical legacy is slowing wading into oblivion.
Deep Trout: Go fuck yourself.
If Rogan wants to see more Alzheimer’s funding he should start with his own charity, the Alzheimer’s Association, which took in 240 million last year and only spent 14 on research grants.
He didn’t create the Alzheimer’s Association… He started Hilarity for Charity.
The proceeds of which flow to the Alzheimer’s Association.
If anything all this incident indicts is our culture that values the words of an unfunny entertainer who relies on bathroom humor and drug jokes above that of people who actually know what they are talking about. If this was a respected Alzheimer’s scientist and researcher it wouldn’t even make the news.
Rogan had a unique opportunity to educate people on Alzheimer’s and instead made it all about him. Shocking I know, from a Hollywood celebrity.
Instead of having the discussion we should, all everyone is talking about is how Rogan got dissed by congress.
What a joke.
Maybe we should discuss the reply button. What is it with you people?
Are more people talking about the alzheimers issue then they were three days ago?
I made this account just for you deep trout.
should have brought in Kenny powers whit him to set them sons of bitches right ..bulletproof tiger muthafuckaaaa !!!!