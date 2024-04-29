After watching Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell grabbing each other’s butts in Anyone But You on Netflix, you might be hankering for another new romcom on streaming. You’d be in luck, too, because it’s almost time for The Idea Of You , a May-December-type story with a trailer that reminds people plenty of Harry Styles from his One Direction era.

Is ‘The Idea Of You’ Starring Anne Hathaway Based On A Book?

The film, directed by Michael Showalter (The State, Wet Hot American Summer), stars Anne Hathaway, who is romanced by a Styles-esque pop star, and yes, the film adapts Robinne Lee’s same-named novel. The story follows Hathaway’s character, a divorced mother who has hit her 40s and ends up being the “plus one” to her daughter for Coachella, where she falls for the aforementioned artist. The feeling is mutual. From the synopsis:

… Solène picks up the pieces and braves the crowds and desert heat. There, she meets and begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon. She finds herself dodging the 24-hour news cycle, all while balancing her new globe-trotting romance, career, and parenting a teenage daughter.

The Idea of You streams on Amazon Prime beginning May 2.