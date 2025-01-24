Just months after wrapping up Brat Summer — and a few weeks away from kicking off her tour for the ubiquitous album that spawned the meme season — Charli XCX is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Soon, she’ll be one of its most prolific movie stars, as well. In addition to four previously announced film roles, the undercover film buff is also producing and starring her own feature, The Moment, which will be distributed by every film buff’s favorite studio, A24.

According to Variety, Charli’s producing under her own imprint, Studio365, while Scottish photographer and filmmaker Aidan Zamiri will direct. Zamiri also co-wrote the screenplay alongside veteran writer Bertie Brandes (whose bylines include Vice, i-D, and Mother). Finally, A. G. Cook, who produced a sizable slice of Brat (and Charli’s prior albums), will compose the score. There are no details on the plot, other than its inspiration by an original idea of Charli’s.

The singer’s upcoming film slate is likely to keep her pretty busy for the rest of the year, and includes 100 Nights Of Hero, I Want Your Sex, and The Gallerist, all in post-production. She recently showed her comedic chops with a slew of SNL sketches.