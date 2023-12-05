It took a decade, but on Monday, Rockstar Games finally released the trailer for the Florida-set Grand Theft Auto VI. The previous game in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, is the second best-selling video game of all-time, behind only Minecraft, with over 190 million copies sold. That’s over $11.1 billion in sales, or nearly five times as much as the highest-grossing movie ever (Avatar).

Excitement is high. For everyone except Elon Musk and his cronies, that is.

After the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer was released, an X user and employee who goes by @KettlebellLife wrote, “A list of games I have not played: GTA1 GTA2 GTA3 GTA4 GTA5 GTA6.” Musk replied to the contrarian take by saying that he’s “tried” playing GTA before, but he “didn’t like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it.”

This conservative talking point straight out of the 1990s — about aggressively violent video games like Doom or even the original Grand Theft Auto causing real-life violence — has been debunked time and time again. From Fortune, based on research from the Stanford Brainstorm lab:

We spent months reviewing 82 medical research articles that encompass all the reputed literature and scholarship in the field for any studies with any sort of causal link between playing video games and violent behavior. In short, current medical research and scholarship have not found any causal link between playing video games and gun violence in real life.

Musk (and Ian Miles Cheong, the Waylon Smithers to his Mr. Burns) not enjoying GTA because he doesn’t like “doing crime” is as silly as a vegan refusing to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder because they don’t want to crush turts. Here are some of the funniest reactions to his virtue signaling:

Elon when he played GTA V https://t.co/e6Cm5iCgny pic.twitter.com/JMK3Xaq0U4 — BLUE Luffy (@realblueluffy) December 5, 2023

elon musk when gta requires him to kill someone other than innocent civilians https://t.co/hQfs6OSIm4 pic.twitter.com/sQ07MrsaiZ — The Frustrating Individual (@MILFmassacre) December 5, 2023

They’re pixels dawg — sandhya (@dollarbillbluez) December 5, 2023

Bwhahahahaa bro has maxed out on virtue signalling lol. — Saqib Ahmed (@Saqib_hmed) December 5, 2023

Elon Musk has spread racist and homophobic conspiracy theories, tried to bribe employees for sexual favors, produced AI cars that kill people, and has been sued in numerous countries for poor or racist working conditions. But doing crime in a video game is evil

🥺

👉👈 https://t.co/DEfmHu5yfR — The Serfs (@theserfstv) December 5, 2023

thank you for your service, mr GTA police officer sir🫡 https://t.co/K7Q7lyuLho — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) December 5, 2023

Elon when a game literally named after a crime has people committing crimes as part of the narrative: https://t.co/L0eBj5V15A pic.twitter.com/ekFxZNpoEW — Stopmotion Samurai (@StopmotionSam22) December 5, 2023

Elon Musk to the GTAV NPC after getting a 1 star wanted level: https://t.co/j6PcIrW3wy pic.twitter.com/jY7qgoZg38 — (Not) YoutubeKids (@RealYouTubeKids) December 5, 2023

(Via X/Elon Musk)