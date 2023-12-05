Viral

People Are Losing Their Minds After Learning ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Doesn’t Come Out For A Long, Long Time

The good news: There’s a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. It’s the series’ first since Grand Theft Auto V from all the way back in 2013. But the wait is over, right? Well, there’s also bad news: Round six isn’t due until sometime in 2025. And people inevitably lost their minds over the news.

First off, the trailer promises more sociopathic mayhem, this time with the series’ first female protagonist. Her name is Lucia and she’s one-half of a criminal couple tearing through a fictionalized version of Miami. The latest installment promises what a press release described as “the biggest, most immersive” installment yet, allowing players to travel to “the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond.”

Sounds fun! What many didn’t think sounded fun, though, was that it won’t drop for another year-plus.

While GTA fans will have to be extra patient for more, they did get something early: The trailer, which was supposed to drop on Tuesday, instead arrived on Monday. Perhaps the early release had something to do with it being leaked early, prompting a quick response from Rockstar and/or Twitter/X.

The mixup caused a lot of jokes as well.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has a history with leaks. Last year someone surreptitiously released chunks of the in-development game online, in what was dubbed one of the biggest leaks in history.

After the trailer was released, another funny thing happened: People started talking about Grand Theft Auto 7, which, given the lengthy wait in between GTA releases, should be a good long while, too.

Anyway, hold steadfast, GTA heads. You can watch the trailer for 6 in the video above.

