The good news: There’s a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. It’s the series’ first since Grand Theft Auto V from all the way back in 2013. But the wait is over, right? Well, there’s also bad news: Round six isn’t due until sometime in 2025. And people inevitably lost their minds over the news.

First off, the trailer promises more sociopathic mayhem, this time with the series’ first female protagonist. Her name is Lucia and she’s one-half of a criminal couple tearing through a fictionalized version of Miami. The latest installment promises what a press release described as “the biggest, most immersive” installment yet, allowing players to travel to “the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond.”

Sounds fun! What many didn’t think sounded fun, though, was that it won’t drop for another year-plus.

me after finding out GTA 6 drops in 2025 💔 pic.twitter.com/5WDX0dnTFu — jotman🌵 (@jotmanjotman) December 4, 2023

Terminally ill niggas watching the GTA 6 trailer and seeing “coming 2025” pic.twitter.com/yIABWPnNkA — Maybe: Papi Women Neglecter vol 5 (@JuicegawdinPriv) December 4, 2023

We have to survive 2 more years just to play GTA 6 pic.twitter.com/cB4DhTVOUn — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) December 4, 2023

Me after watching the gta 6 trailer say coming in 2025 pic.twitter.com/z3I3HW8jcG — toxic king (@777jorgeivan) December 5, 2023

While GTA fans will have to be extra patient for more, they did get something early: The trailer, which was supposed to drop on Tuesday, instead arrived on Monday. Perhaps the early release had something to do with it being leaked early, prompting a quick response from Rockstar and/or Twitter/X.

i’ve seen full-length Hollywood films uploaded to X / Twitter and last for days many times the pirated film is removed but the account doesn’t even get suspended i wonder what’s different about the GTA 6 trailer leaker that resulted in their account getting banned so quickly 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EaR5CNw910 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 4, 2023

The mixup caused a lot of jokes as well.

The GTA 6 leaker's house tonight: pic.twitter.com/kVhIr5DJ9A — Insane Content (@onlineinsane) December 4, 2023

GTA 6 (2025) Gameplay Leak pic.twitter.com/qdAVx5g5Qd — Rolo Tony (@PoorOldRoloTony) December 4, 2023

the random man with a large vest outside the gta 6 leaker's house pic.twitter.com/oEuIUxjUmN — sean (@yandhiisntreal) December 4, 2023

Grand Theft Auto 6 has a history with leaks. Last year someone surreptitiously released chunks of the in-development game online, in what was dubbed one of the biggest leaks in history.