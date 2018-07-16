Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Cardi B‘s ridiculously impressive run of award show dominance last year has apparently spilled over into 2018, as she leads the way in MTV Video Music Award nominations with 10. MTV announced the full, hip-hop-heavy list of nominations today, and once again, the Bronx bombshell has stolen the spotlight, as she’s been doing since the meteoric rise of her 2017 smash single, “Bodak Yellow.”

Among other awards, Cardi has been nominated for Artist Of The Year, Best New Artist, and Best Hip-Hop song for “Bartier Cardi,” however, it’s her late-year surprise celebration of all things nineties that has garnered the majority of her recognition. Her “Finesse (Remix)” with Bruno Mars is up for Video and Song Of The Year, while the video is also competing for technical awards, including Best Choreography and Best Editing.

Cardi’s success is narrowly seconded by The Carters, whose Everything Is Love joint single “Apesh*t” is nominated for all eight of their possible awards despite only being a month old. It’s up for many of the same awards as Cardi, including Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop, and Video Of The Year. Childish Gambino and Drake are tied with each other, with seven nominations each.

This year’s VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9:00 PM, EST/PST. MTV is also working with Instagram TV to reveal the nominees in collaboration with some of the platform’s top creators, using eccentric and comedic vignettes to reveal the nominees in each category. Fans will be able to vote for their picks at vma.mtv.com today through the start of the show.

The full list of nominees can be seen below.

Video Of The Year

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars Feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Artist Of The Year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Post Malone – Republic Records

Song Of The Year

Bruno Mars Feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage – “Rockstar” – Republic Records

Best New Artist

Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records

Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records

Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records

Best Collaboration

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” – Island Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

Pink – “What About Us” – RCA Records

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” – KSR/Atlantic Records

The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records

Migos feat. Drake – “Walk It Talk It” – Quality Control/Capitol Records

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” – Young Money/Cash Money Records

Best Latin

Daddy Yankee – “Dura” – El Cartel Records/UMLE

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – UMLE/Republic Records

Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa” – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino

Maluma – “Felices los 4” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Shakira feat. Maluma – “Chantaje” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Best Dance

Avicii feat. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” – Columbia Records

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me” – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames” – Atlantic Records

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence” – RCA Records/Ultra Records

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)” – Interscope Records

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion” – Island Records

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” – RCA Records

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Linkin Park – “One More Light” – Warner Bros. Records

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water” – Interscope Records

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated” – Columbia Records

Drake – ‘God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper” – Island Records

Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings

Best Cinematography

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

Best Direction

The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin

Best Art Direction

The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – “The Weekend” – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii feat. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem feat. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – “Wait” – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Best Choreography

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo