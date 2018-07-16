Cardi B‘s ridiculously impressive run of award show dominance last year has apparently spilled over into 2018, as she leads the way in MTV Video Music Award nominations with 10. MTV announced the full, hip-hop-heavy list of nominations today, and once again, the Bronx bombshell has stolen the spotlight, as she’s been doing since the meteoric rise of her 2017 smash single, “Bodak Yellow.”
Among other awards, Cardi has been nominated for Artist Of The Year, Best New Artist, and Best Hip-Hop song for “Bartier Cardi,” however, it’s her late-year surprise celebration of all things nineties that has garnered the majority of her recognition. Her “Finesse (Remix)” with Bruno Mars is up for Video and Song Of The Year, while the video is also competing for technical awards, including Best Choreography and Best Editing.
Cardi’s success is narrowly seconded by The Carters, whose Everything Is Love joint single “Apesh*t” is nominated for all eight of their possible awards despite only being a month old. It’s up for many of the same awards as Cardi, including Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop, and Video Of The Year. Childish Gambino and Drake are tied with each other, with seven nominations each.
This year’s VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9:00 PM, EST/PST. MTV is also working with Instagram TV to reveal the nominees in collaboration with some of the platform’s top creators, using eccentric and comedic vignettes to reveal the nominees in each category. Fans will be able to vote for their picks at vma.mtv.com today through the start of the show.
The full list of nominees can be seen below.
Video Of The Year
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records
Bruno Mars Feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records
The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records
Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Artist Of The Year
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Post Malone – Republic Records
Song Of The Year
Bruno Mars Feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records
Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records
Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage – “Rockstar” – Republic Records
Best New Artist
Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records
Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records
Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records
Best Collaboration
Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions
Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records
Best Pop
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records
Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” – Island Records
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records
Pink – “What About Us” – RCA Records
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” – KSR/Atlantic Records
The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records
Migos feat. Drake – “Walk It Talk It” – Quality Control/Capitol Records
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” – Young Money/Cash Money Records
Best Latin
Daddy Yankee – “Dura” – El Cartel Records/UMLE
J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – UMLE/Republic Records
Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa” – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino
Maluma – “Felices los 4” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin
Shakira feat. Maluma – “Chantaje” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin
Best Dance
Avicii feat. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” – Columbia Records
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me” – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames” – Atlantic Records
Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence” – RCA Records/Ultra Records
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)” – Interscope Records
BEST ROCK
Fall Out Boy – “Champion” – Island Records
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” – RCA Records
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Linkin Park – “One More Light” – Warner Bros. Records
Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water” – Interscope Records
VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated” – Columbia Records
Drake – ‘God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records
Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper” – Island Records
Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings
Best Cinematography
Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple
Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela
Best Direction
The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai
Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig
Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin
Best Art Direction
The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday
J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen
SZA – “The Weekend” – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess
Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf
Avicii feat. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP
Eminem feat. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris
Maroon 5 – “Wait” – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Best Choreography
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens
The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin
Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London
The Carters – “Apesh*t” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo
Join The Discussion: Log In With