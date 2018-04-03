Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” is a tough act to follow — the record-breaking song is so successful that even her dentist is making money — but Cardi has done an admirable job with “Bartier Cardi,” which has captured the attention of just about everybody, including Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet. She shared the 21 Savage-featuring track late last year, and now, three months later, the song has an official video.

In the Petra Collins-directed clip, Cardi dons outfits that would make vintage Hollywood starlets jealous, as she really channels the vibe of the old film industry with her fashion choices (albeit while showing a little more skin than most celebrities might have in the ’50s). As for 21 Savage, he finds himself tied up in a small room, sat in front of a wall of TVs showing nothing but static. We also get an appearance from her fiancée Offset, with whom she gets very intimate in the back of a limo.

There’s much more to come beyond “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi”: Cardi’s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, is on the way in just a few days (April 6th), and we’ve already heard a new single off it, the Lauryn Hill-inspired “Be Careful.”