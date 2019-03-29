The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best music of the past week and highlight it in one space for you. This week, there were releases from Post Malone, G. Count and Pusha T, as well as DJ Mustard and 03 Greedo. Open Mike Eagle released a video for his “Every Single Thing,” single, G-Eazy dropped black-and-white visuals for his “West Coast” remix, and Uzi dropped one for “Free Uzi,” a track celebrating his newfound union with Roc Nation management. Logic also released a soundtrack to his debut novel:

G-Eazy Feat. Blueface, Allblack, YG, “West Coast” Remix

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

G-Eazy is no stranger to the star-studded remix. The Bay native decided to raise the stakes even higher on the remix to his “West Coast” remix by debuting YG and ALLBLACK’s verses in a video that pays homage to the Golden State. California is known as one of the sunniest locales in the world, but curiously, he keeps the affair black-and-white, creating a gritty visage.

Lil Uzi Vert, “#FreeUzi”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

First of all, this title is backwards. Uzi’s free. Roc Nation is about to help the Philly artist resolve whatever creative rift he has with Generation Now and Atlantic and release his Eternal Atake album right in time for the warm weather. He decided to celebrate the circumstance with by leaking a new single where he’s showing off a mastery of flow and technical lyricism that should always be the main story with him instead of label woes.

Logic, Supermarket Soundtrack.

Logic one-upped many of his lyrical peers by dropping a novel entitled Supermarket, then released 13-track soundtrack full of heartfelt ballads. Logic is usually deadset on being known as a top-tier lyricist, but he’s not on that wave here. The bulk of this soundtrack wades in rock waters, ripe to be blared through big speakers at festivals throughout the summer.