Frankie Beverly And Maze and Cameo have long been considered cookout classics, but both bands have received new life thanks to Beyonce, who blended Maze’s 1981 hit “Before I Let Go” with Cameo’s 1986 hit “Candy” on her new live album Homecoming to create a one-of-a-kind cover that’s already becoming an instant classic in its own right. The evidence is the viral dance challenge currently blazing its way across social media that has fans working out their own, “Electric Slide“-style choreography to Beyonce’s cover and looking like they’re having the time of their lives. Beyonce herself posted some of her faves to her own Instagram Story, which has been captured below.

Beyonce’s “Before I Let Go” cover starts off as a pretty straightforward rendition of Frankie Beverly And Maze’s version, but halfway through, it breaks down, keeping the lyrics from the original as her band begins to play the iconic bassline from “Candy” with a little of the DC go-go flair that inspired her breakout solo hit “Crazy In Love.” Over the bridge, Beyonce calls out dance steps, which from the videos above can be interpreted any number of ways, even though she demonstrated the choreography herself during the livestreamed 2018 Coachella performance that forms the basis for her Homecoming live album and documentary on Netflix. Clearly, she’s far less of a perfectionist when it comes to other folks’ performances of her choreography — so long as her words and performances are bringing her fans joy, it seems they give it right back.

They’ve got plenty of reason to be excited: Not only is Beyonce reportedly working on two more Netflix specials, her game-changing 2016 album Lemonade has also landed on all streaming platforms as well.