Getty Image

Beyonce’s history-making 2018 Coachella performance is now available as both a documentary and a live album. Homecoming is the expected Netflix documentary that the singer has been teasing for the past few weeks and also the title of the accompanying live album, which unexpectedly accompanied the arrival of the film. While the trailer for the Homecoming film has been circulating on Youtube for the past week, plans to release the performance as an album were kept mum until Beyonce herself tweeted the link at midnight PST.

The release is reminiscent of the rollout for Beyonce’s 2016 album Lemonade, only in reverse. Back then, she secretly launched the album without warning, accompanying it with the Lemonade short film which aired on HBO, then migrated to the Tidal streaming platform. This time, the documentary captures the conception and execution of her star-studded, HBCU-theme Coachella set, which made her the first Black woman ever to headline the festival. The set, affectionately known as “Beychella” by fans, featured 100 dancers and a full marching band along with appearances from her sister Solange, her husband Jay-Z, and her former girl group Destiny’s Child. It was the most-watched livestreamed performance of all time.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With Homecoming the film detailing the creation and performance of the set, Homecoming the album features the full concert, which included Beyonce hits like “7/11,” “Crazy In Love,” “Formation,” “Single Ladies,” and her Coachella rendition of “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” the Black National Anthem. The tracklist also features two bonus tracks: “I Been On,” a tribute to Beyonce’s hometown of Houston, Texas, and a cover of Frankie Beverly And Maze’s “Before I Let Go,” a Black family reunion staple.

Homecoming is out now via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. Get it here. The Homecoming film is now available on Netflix.