Beyoncé has enshrined her iconic Coachella 2018 headlining performance into the tell-all Netflix documentary called Homecoming. The documentary gives an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic performance as the first black woman to ever headline Coachella. Along with a behind-the-scenes view of the performance, the documentary gets personal with the icon. Fans are given an intimate look at personal details into Beyoncé’s life before Coachella— a surprise pregnancy and the struggle with getting into shape. Now, fans will reportedly get a chance to see more of the singer’s life. Netflix’s deal with Beyoncé reportedly involved three projects in a $60 million contract.

According the Variety, Homecoming was just the first of three specials with the streaming service. The report states Beyoncé’s hefty contract was signed with the agreement that the singer would produce two other projects after Homecoming. As Beyoncé was credited as the producer on the documentary, it’s likely that fans can expect the same from the upcoming specials.

Along with the documentary Homecoming, Beyoncé also dropped a surprise accompanying 40-song live album. The live album also features two bonus tracks as well. Bonus track “Before I Let Go” is a cover of soul group Frankie Beverly and Maze from 1981. The other bonus track “I Been On” is a re-mastered version of a song from 2013 originally uploaded to SoundCloud.