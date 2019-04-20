Beyonce Reportedly Has Two More Netflix Specials On The Way After ‘Homecoming’

04.20.19 35 mins ago

Getty Image

Beyoncé has enshrined her iconic Coachella 2018 headlining performance into the tell-all Netflix documentary called Homecoming. The documentary gives an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic performance as the first black woman to ever headline Coachella. Along with a behind-the-scenes view of the performance, the documentary gets personal with the icon. Fans are given an intimate look at personal details into Beyoncé’s life before Coachella— a surprise pregnancy and the struggle with getting into shape. Now, fans will reportedly get a chance to see more of the singer’s life. Netflix’s deal with Beyoncé reportedly involved three projects in a $60 million contract.

According the Variety, Homecoming was just the first of three specials with the streaming service. The report states Beyoncé’s hefty contract was signed with the agreement that the singer would produce two other projects after Homecoming. As Beyoncé was credited as the producer on the documentary, it’s likely that fans can expect the same from the upcoming specials.

Along with the documentary Homecoming, Beyoncé also dropped a surprise accompanying 40-song live album. The live album also features two bonus tracks as well. Bonus track “Before I Let Go” is a cover of soul group Frankie Beverly and Maze from 1981. The other bonus track “I Been On” is a re-mastered version of a song from 2013 originally uploaded to SoundCloud.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce#Netflix
TAGSBEYONCEHOMECOMINGNETFLIX
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 5 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP