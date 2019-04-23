Beyoncé Has Finally Made ‘Lemonade’ Available For Streaming On Spotify And Apple Music

04.23.19 1 min ago

Getty Image

Three years after its industry-shaking release, Beyoncé’s Lemonade is finally available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. The release comes less than a week after the 37-year-old mega-star released Homecoming, the concert film depicting the planning and execution of her historic Coachella headlining performances and the first of three films that she expected to release with Netflix.

This is also actually the second album Beyoncé has released for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify this week. In conjunction with Homecoming, she released Homecoming: The Live Album, the 40-track studio album comprised of live recordings of her performances taken from her two weekends at Coachella last year. The Homecoming album also features a new song in the form of an already much-beloved cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 classic “Before I let Go.”

Lemonade‘s release for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music is notable considering the singer and her husband Jay-Z’s historic distaste for the streaming platform. In 2015, Jay-Z acquired Tidal, a Swedish music streaming platform and Spotify competitor. Tidal has tried to distinguish itself by providing more favorable streaming profits for artists who license their work on the platform. Prior to Monday night, it was the only place you could listen to Beyoncé’s ground-breaking sixth studio album.

You can stream Lemonade below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCElemonade
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 12 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP