Getty Image

The Carters, Beyonce and Jay-Z, are not only one of pop culture’s biggest power couples, they also aspire to be some of its finest role models. From investment practices to #relationshipgoals, the Everything Is Love duo clearly aim to be more than just millionaire entertainers. Now, they’re actively challenging fans to adopt a plant-based (i.e. vegan) diet in the intro to a new book, The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World, which was written by Beyonce’s trainer, Marco Borges.

Of course, they wouldn’t try to sell you on something they wouldn’t do themselves; in 2018, Beyonce raved about the benefits of going vegan to get in shape for Coachella. It looks like she roped Jay into the new diet and they’ve been going strong ever since. In the book, they cite their growing family as one of the inspirations behind the life change, writing that: “Having children has changed our lives more than anything else. We used to think of health as a diet – some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”

“We all have a responsibility to stand up for our health and the health of the planet,” they wrote. “Let’s take this stand together. Let’s spread the truth. Let’s make this mission a movement. Let’s become “the Greenprint.”

The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World is on sale now.