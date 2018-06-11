Beyonce And Jay-Z’s ‘On The Run II’ Tour Includes Photos Of The Couple’s Intimate Bedroom Moments

#Beyonce #Jay Z
06.11.18 38 mins ago

Beyonce and Jay-Z kicked off their highly anticipated “On The Run II” tour on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales, and even before it started, we knew it was going to be a spectacle. Obviously, it features two of the planet’s biggest performers together on stage, so of course the show is going to have top-tier production value. Their tour announcement also featured striking African-inspired imagery, and their attention-grabbing photos didn’t end there. Fans who snagged a copy of the “On The Run II” tour book have noticed that in its pages are some pretty steamy pictures of music’s preeminent power couple.

One photo features Jay-Z and Beyonce in bed, with the latter reading a newspaper and wearing nothing but a thong. In another, the two lie in bed, naked and holding each other while Jay-Z looks into the camera. Then there’s a photo of Beyonce on a beach, shot from behind wearing only a shirt, which she is taking off.

Not all the shots are this steamy, though, as there are pictures of Beyonce posing in outfits that cover more skin, and photos of the happy couple enjoying their time together in less intimate environments. American fans will have a chance to get their own copy of the tour book when Beyonce and Jay-Z bring their show to North America, beginning with their July 25 performance in Cleveland.

Check out some of the photos above and below. Also find Jay-Z and Beyonce’s upcoming tour dates below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSBEYONCEJay ZON THE RUNon the run iiOn The Run Tour

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 32 mins ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP