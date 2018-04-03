Big Sean Showed Up To Surprise Students At Chance The Rapper’s SocialWorks Open Mic

Chance The Rapper’s greatest calling card isn’t his distinctive flow or his trademark yelping ad-lib. It’s his generosity and visibility as a self-made rapper who’s far more interested in giving back to the city he calls home than living the life of a superstar and it’s starting to rub off on his peers. One of those rap colleagues popped up last night at one of Chance’s local events to benefit Chicago Public Schools. The kids probably weren’t expecting a special appearance from Big Sean, but they probably won’t be forgetting it anytime soon.

SocialWorks, Chance’s youth empowerment charity, hosts a monthly open mic in collaboration with the Chicago Public Library in order to engage students with arts, entertainment, and social outreach and was where Chance first got his start alongside fellow CPS students Vic Mensa, Towkio, Saba, and Noname. Chance maintains the open pic to give the kids in Chicago a safe space where they can pursue their dreams and learn how to maneuver through the challenges of both life and the entertainment and arts worlds and it’s free to anyone with a CPS student ID.

Big Sean, who recently turned 30, has his own less-publicized charity, the Sean Anderson Foundation, and has benefitted a number of organizations including UNICEF, the Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation, and the United Negro College Fund.

