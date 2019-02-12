Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Compton rapper Buddy just released an updated, deluxe version of his debut album, Harlan & Alondra, and with it, he’s dropping the anti-desk job video for new addition “Cubicle” featuring a surprise appearance from locked-up Watts rapper 03 Greedo.

In the video, which is directed by LouieKnows, Buddy finds himself stuck at an unfulfilling day job, frustrated by the small mountain of paperwork facing him as he works in a cramped office stressing over the bills he needs to pay. However, a visit from delivery man 03 Greedo, who drops off a “mysterious” package that instantly elevates Buddy’s mood, changes the trajectory of his day.

Soon enough, both rappers are clearing off Buddy’s desk — well, at least the valuable stuff like the computer and the printer, both of which disappear into the trunk of Greedo’s convertible — and hitting the road to cruise in the LA sunshine with the top down. They grab some snacks, scoop up some girls, and go full-on Office Space on Buddy’s electronics in a nearby junkyard.

Buddy’s deluxe version of Harlan & Alondra features four new songs including “Cubicle,” “It’s Love,” “Bad Attitude,” and a Dreamville-featuring posse cut, “Link Up,” which contains appearances from Ari Lennox, Bas, and JID, along with LA crooner Kent Jamz (who also featured on “Hey Up There” on the original release with Ty Dolla Sign) and Guapdad 4000, who originally appeared on “Shameless.”