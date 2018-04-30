03 Greedo Has Reportedly Been Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison, Starting This Summer

Hip-Hop Editor
04.30.18

Stfu I'm Free

A post shared by Lucrative.mgm@gmail.com (@03greedo) on

Watts rapper 03 Greedo took to Instagram recently to clear up rumors that he had already begun his prison sentence — rumors that were started by his own Twitter account just days before. The controversially outspoken, musically-prolific Grape Street rapper clarified that while he was sentenced to “a long time,” he’d have plenty of time before his sentence started to tour and finish new music. Now, thanks to a report from The Fader by way of an 03 Greedo representative, we know exactly how long that sentence will be.

Greedo originally faced 300 years after a 2016 Texas arrest that led to deputies finding “four pounds of methamphetamine and two stolen pistols” in his trunk. According to The Fader, Greedo’s final sentence is 20 years, which will be served out, according to Greedo himself, starting sometime this summer.

According to journalist Jeff Weiss, who has followed 03 Greedo’s career more closely than any other source, the rapper has recorded over 600 songs, which will be released during his sentence. He and his team hope that they can get his sentenced reduced to five years with good behavior, which would have him released at 36 years old.

Greedo’s most recent project, The Wolf Of Grape Street, is available now via Alamo Records.

Around The Web

TAGS03 Greedo

Listen To This

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 days ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 5 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 6 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 6 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP