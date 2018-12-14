Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The TV talk show couch interview can result in some fun and interesting conversation, but sometimes you can get more entertaining results from putting celebrity guests in a different context. Perhaps the most beloved example of this is James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segments on The Late Late Show, and for his next installment, he’s booked the modern day talk show dream guest: Cardi B.

Her segment is set to air on Monday, but ahead of that, The Late Late Show has shared a brief preview that teases an eventful segment. To state the obvious, she and Corden drive around and rap “Bodak Yellow” and other hits of hers, but Cardi’s colorful personality shines through in other ways as well. At one point, she tells a group of children to stay in school and listen to their mothers. She also tries to parallel park, and let’s just say she’s not quite ready to pull that maneuver in a real-world situation.

Cardi has previously proven that she makes for must-watch late night television: She was so endearing on The Tonight Show that she was invited back to co-host an episode with Jimmy Fallon, which resulted in a very fun block of TV programming.

Watch the preview above.