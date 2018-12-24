Cardi B Explains Why She Hooked Up With Offset In Puerto Rico

Getty Image

The final weekend before Christmas was apparently a busy one for Cardi B. She released her risqué “Money” video on Friday, and it was revealed that she reportedly decided to not join Maroon 5 for their Super Bowl halftime performance. She was also seen enjoying some warm, not-so-wintery weather in Puerto Rico. Interestingly, she was there with Offset, her husband who she is in the process of divorcing.

Apparently his “failed” public apology at Rolling Loud wasn’t completely unsuccessful, as the two met up in the tropical destination, and the two were seen enjoying some aquatic motorsports and riding jet skis. Things apparently got more intimate as well, as Cardi revealed that she and Offset hooked up. However, it doesn’t appear that the two have completely repaired their relationship: In a live Instagram video, Cardi explained why she once again found herself in close proximity with Offset, saying (translated from Spanish), “I still haven’t taken him back completely, but yesterday I needed to get laid.”

#CardiB says in Spanish that the only reason she reunited with #Offset in Puerto Rico was because she ‘needed’ to have sex: “I still haven’t taken him back completely, but yesterday I needed to get laid.” pic.twitter.com/4KvW0ImuO1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 24, 2018

This comes about a week after Cardi admitted that she missed Offset, as she explained how she missed the physicality her relationship with the rapper offered. In a live Instagram video, she talked about a specific part of Offset’s reproductive anatomy, saying between sips of coffee, “I miss it… a lot… I want it… in my throat… inside of me… demolishing me… destroying me.” Offset has also been very public about missing Cardi on social media, as he tweeted earlier this month, “F**K YALL I MISS CARDI.”