Cardi B Changed Her ‘Motorsport’ Lyrics In Light Of Her Divorce From Offset

12.10.18 2 hours ago

For a while, it seemed like Cardi B and Offset were a hip-hop couple that was really going to make it, considering that they are married and they have a child together. Sadly, it looks like that is not the case, as Cardi revealed just a few days ago that the two have broken up. Meanwhile, Cardi B performed at New York’s Jingle Ball this weekend, and part of her set was Migos’ “Motorsport,” the Culture 2 track on which Cardi features. During the song, Cardi decided to update the lyrics to reflect her current relationship status with Migos’ Offset.

The original lyric goes, “I told him the other day / Man, we should sell that porn.” On stage, though, she altered it to, “I told him the other day / We’re going to get a divorce.”

When Cardi announced the break-up on Instagram, she didn’t place the blame on anybody, saying, “it’s nobody’s fault. I guess we grew out of love.” As for Offset, he doesn’t seemed to be pleased about it, as he tweeted in all-caps yesterday, “F**K YALL I MISS CARDI.”

Watch a clip from the performance above.

