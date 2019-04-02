Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion Will Open For Cardi B On An Upcoming Tour

Getty Image

Ever since a string of vicious freestyles went viral late last year and early this year, the buzz for Megan Thee Stallion as rap’s next big thing has been gaining momentum, which has generated its own buzz that she would soon come into conflict with reigning rap queen Cardi B — because, of course as soon as a new woman built up a little hype, sexist rap fans would pit the two against each other. However, Cardi deftly sidestepped the trap skeptics laid out for herself and the rambunctious newcomer, adding her to the roster of an upcoming show in upstate New York that has prompted speculation of an entirely different kind.

Cardi announced the show on April 1, but rather than an April Fool’s joke, it turned out to be a May 25 showcase with guests City Girls, Nicole Bus, and Teyana Taylor called Femme It Forward. However, once the Live Nation link for tickets went live, fans received a welcome surprise: Megan’s name is included among those listed on the bill for the show at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse.

Now, fans have begun breathlessly hypothesizing that the show in New York is just the precursor to an entire Femme It Forward tour that would bring Megan and City Girls along with Cardi when she inevitably heads out on the road later this year. It would certainly be one of the most touted all-female rosters in recent history; Cardi, City Girls, and Megan Thee Stallion have all generated huge buzz for their racy, energetic singles in the past year, with Cardi winning a Best Rap Album Grammy, City Girls’ “Twerk” featuring Cardi running rampant on the charts and “Act Up” Challenge doing the same in the streets, and anticipation building for Megan’s Fever EP, due out April 12.

For now, though, only two shows have been confirmed: The May 25 one in Syracuse and another in Saratoga Springs at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on May 26. Tickets go on sale April 5 for both shows. Meanwhile, Cardi and Megan were also announced as part of Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam lineup for this year.

