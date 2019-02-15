Atlantic Records

Cardi B is not here by luck or accident — she worked her way into her current position at the top of the rap game. Look no further for proof than the fact that not five days removed from her historic Grammy win for Best Rap Album, she’s already followed up with a new single, which she returned to Instagram to announce just hours before its release. Cardi’s smart too, returning to the proven chemistry of Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” remix by bringing him on board to sing the chorus on “Please Me,” a seductive, supplicating, old school R&B jam.

It’s appropriate that the song released at midnight on February 14, since it’s the perfect nightcap on a good date. Cardi boasts of her carnal skills on the verses, while Bruno plays the pleading paramour, making his case for the object of his affection to “please me, baby / tease me, baby.” It has all the makings of a certified hit, meaning Cardi B’s successful streak is far from ending — it’s likely just begun.

Meanwhile, Cardi probably enjoyed her Valentine’s Day, as it seems that she and Offset are “working it out.” She and her seemingly repentant husband made an appearance at a Bel Air pre-Valentine’s party and Cardi was definitely wearing the ring he proposed to her with. Sorry, thirsty guys in Cardi’s DMs. It looks like Offset’s apologies really did pay off in the end.

