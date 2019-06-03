Getty Image

Ciara and Russell Wilson have made headlines recently — her for her new album, Beauty Marks, and him for a massive new contract with the Seattle Seahawks that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL — so for Ciara to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk, is a big moment for Smith’s show.

Of course, given the intimate premise and in-depth discussion on the show, some of the interview was dedicated to Ciara’s former romance with fellow Atlantan Future, which she broke off after the birth of their son. Ciara has previously spoken on the reason for their breakup, but was able to be even more candid here, explaining that it was fear of “wasting my life” that pushed her to make the decision to move on.

“The one thing I fear in life is really wasting my life,” she told her host. “I really fear that ‘cause you realize that time does not stop and it will be the worst scenario to stay in a situation that it’s just not healthy, it’s not going to get any better. I realized that I have to start making different decisions.” She says that the decision to break things off with her child’s father was difficult but that her son made it easier to make. “When I was thinking about my son, I know what I want to feel. I know the kind of love that I want for us. What I did was – [son] Future was like my teddy bear. So I was like, we gon’ go. We ‘bout to do this thing together.”

It all seems to have worked out: The two co-parents shared a moment of gratitude for their son’s recent Gap ad and Future has turned out to be a decent gift-giver for his son’s birthday. Even if he has had a petty words for Ciara’s husband, Russell can clearly hold his own.