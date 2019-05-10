Ciara’s Moving ‘Beauty Marks’ Video Features Intimate Home Videos From Her Life With Russell Wilson

Ciara is back with a new album, Beauty Marks, out today via ADA Worldwide and her own Beauty Marks imprint, and to celebrate, she released the moving music video for the album’s self-titled, centerpiece single. Directed and edited by Ciara herself, the video for “Beauty Marks” features footage from her wedding to Russell Wilson and from the birth of the couple’s daughter Sienna. The video is above, but please do yourself a favor and grab a whole box of tissue before you hit play. Do it. Right now.

Ciara and Russell’s marriage may be marked by petty comments from Ciara’s other famous ex, Future, but all of that falls away over the course of the six-minute “Beauty Marks” runtime. Ciara uses the beautiful video to highlight only the most special moments from their relationship, including the moment her son with Future meets his baby sister for the first time. The song’s lyrics evoke the healing power of love, which sounds kind of schmaltzy written down here, but absolutely convincing when Ciara sings “You show me that my scars are beauty marks.”

The first single from Beauty Marks, “Level Up,” was also a hit in its own right, spawning a viral dance challenge and racking up the streams. Beauty Marks is out now and you can get it here.

