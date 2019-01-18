Getty Image

Future’s new album, The Wizrd, is out today, and by all accounts, it’s pretty good. However, despite insisting that he wanted to move on from the heartbroken dirtbag persona he cultivated over the course of the last several years — and actually doing so for the most part on his album — he couldn’t resist getting yet another dig in on his ex Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during a release-night conversation hosted by Apple Music.

At first Future offered candid responses to questions offered by Big Black Bank, an Atlanta rapper and actor closely associated with Future who appeared in last year’s Superfly remake, which Future helped soundtrack. Aside from the usual album-focused questions, Bank asked about Future’s legal issues with fellow Atlanta rapper Rocko as well as fan perceptions of his evolving personality and personal life. But then he also asked about Russell Wilson and his role in co-parenting Future’s son with Ciara and Future reverted back to the bitterness-fueled responses that drove some of his pettiest hit music.

“He do exactly what she tell him to do,” Future said. “He not being a man in that position. He not tellin’ her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’ If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. Don’t give that sh*t no energy.”

So, it looks like there’s a reason Russell got the girl and Future just spent the last four years singing about her. Future’s new album may show that he’s ready to move on, but still trying to exercise control over an ex-girlfriend is a hair and a half away from some Chris Brown/You stuff. Hopefully, future interviewers will stay away from anymore Ciara questions because, Future’s responses to those never seem to paint him in the best light.