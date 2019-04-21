Last week, Fox news personality Laura Ingraham made some divisive comments about the late rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle. On an episode of her show, The Ingraham Angle, she announced that “thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle,” with a smirk. “Now, this rapper recently released a song called FDT— F Donald Trump.” Ingraham then played a clip of the song, which was actually rapped by YG in 2016.
Several members of the music community have called Ingraham’s segment disrespectful, like rapper and producer DJ Quik, who recently told a TMZ reporter that the backlash she has received was well deserved:
“Don’t you think she deserves all that backlash. First of all, privilege doesn’t negate the fact that you’re an ignorant woman. Ignorance is all colors. That’s an ignorant white woman. First of all, she blamed him for a song that he didn’t even write. He was a guest on the song. She’s privileged and ignorant. She’s lived in a Barbie house all her life. Don’t fire her like they did with the girl from NBC [Megyn Kelly], just let her eat crow for a couple of weeks. The good thing about media and people is that they have a short memory. They forget.”
The Game also posted the video clip on his Instagram and called for Fox to fire Ingraham. “This is not a game & my brothers untimely demise has noticeably shifted the world & brought people from all ethnicity’s together in mourning,” the caption read. “There is a power in that, that will be used & action will be taken from now going forward. We will not be accepting any apology from her… we want her fired, PERIOD !!!!!”
So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here…. @foxnews fires this disrespectful cunt by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views etc… if our demographic doesn’t effect that we will STOP support of ALL SPONSORS immediately !!! We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole. I will use my platform & call on my peers to do the same. Nips passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice !!! I’m asking all of my followers, fans, friends & family to spread this video with demands of #LauraIngrahams termination immediately !!!!! This is not a game & my brothers untimely demise has noticeably shifted the world & brought people from all ethnicity’s together in mourning. There is a power in that, that will be used & action will be taken from now going forward. We will not be accepting any apology from her… we want her fired, PERIOD !!!!! #TheMarathonContinues 🏁🏁🏁 DO NOT LET THIS SLIDE MY PEOPLE. I know you can feel the energy NIP left all of us.. I know you feel it !!!!! 🙏🏾