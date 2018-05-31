Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

Rarely, if at all, in the history of modern culture has painting oneself in blackface been a good idea, so the photo of Drake donning said blackface that Pusha T used for his Drake diss track “The Story Of Adidon” was definitely not a great look.

Now, however, Drake has offered an explanation for the photo, saying that it’s from 2007, when he was focused on acting. In an Instagram story posted last night, he writes that the photo comes from “a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast,” and that it was meant “to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors has not changed much”: