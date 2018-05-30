By now, it’s likely you’ve heard Pusha T’s scathing diss track responding to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle,” “The Story Of Adidon,” and equally likely you’ve got an opinion. That’s what the track was meant to do: Provoke a reaction in the moment. It shocked some with its art, with its surprising revelation of a year-old, unproved rumor about a secret child, and with its controversial, derogatory darts toward Drake’s longtime producer, 40 Shebib. It did, by most measures, what a diss track is supposed to do.
However, while it was incisive, cold-hearted, mean-spirited, and cruel — as a good diss track should be — it was also disappointing, all flash, little substance.
It was disappointing because its barbs were surface level, shock tactics more appropriate to a Love & Hip-Hop catfight than a rap battle, and because at the slightest scrutiny, its disses and snipes reveal that Pusha isn’t fighting from the high ground here. In fact, Pusha has taken up residence in a great, big glass mansion with a pocket full of stones and seems to be doing his best Henry Rowengartner impression and if he’s not careful, he might bring the whole thing down around himself. “The Story Of Adidon” may have “revealed” a secret about Drake, but it probably says more about Pusha — and the rap audience clamoring for more juicy “dirt” than actual battle-worthy rhymes.
Let’s address the elephant in the room first. There is no evidence that any of what Pusha has said regarding the “secret child” of Drake is true and the audience’s unquestioning acceptance of his claims as fact is a problematic look into a wider problem whose problems are still plaguing many of us to this day. We just received an object lesson in the dangers of believing unsourced, “fake” news and while this situation isn’t quite as urgent as, say, a presidential election, I’d just as soon wait to receive confirmation from a more reputable source than Bossip before repeating Pusha’s claims verbatim.
His claims, and the reaction to them remind me a bit of an old idea called The Big Lie, which is that if you make a lie audacious enough, people will believe it without an ounce of skepticism because “who would tell a lie that big?” Even in something as frivolous as a rap battle, I’d prefer the contestants come with their facts straight, as well as at least some evidence to back up their boasts, or then anything goes. How hurtful can “dirt” be if it can’t be proven and what’s to stop the claims from getting bolder and wilder as the battle continues? There has to be some sort of standard or it becomes impossible to judge a winner or loser.
Aaron, I appreciate you pumping the brakes to take a critical look at Adidon, but your results are questionable. First of all, Pusha isn’t exactly a wordsmith. He makes decent enough songs, but you seem to expect a level of wordplay out of him that he just hasn’t exhibited. Second, because he’s not rapping about selling coke or the trappings resulting from it, he’s already out of his element. Push knows his lane, and usually stays in it. Given that he’s not a battle rapper, and is a mediocre lyricist, Adidon seems like the most we could hope for in a dis song. He laid out the Drake cliches and recycled ammunition on Infrared, and as usual Drake fans laughed it off, and Drake haters proclaimed it Hawt Fyre. Drake took the bait, and Push went at his fucking neck. He didn’t “ether” him. But he did “Super Ugly” him.
He’s a great lyricist with a very strong level of wordplay — when he is being pushed. Granted, his brother was always the stronger half of Clipse, but he’s got it in him. This is playground stuff; “Well I heard your daddy don’t have a job and your mama has cancer.” Ugh. How BORING.
Drake got served, perhaps it’s not your cup of tea but the ball is in his court. I love the competition, hopefully it leads to a response. But Pusha ate him up, since when do you need to attain journalistic levels of vetting to include it in a diss?
“either he’s as real as he says he is, meaning he regularly broke the law in the pursuit of money, peddling a destructive product that contributed to the downfall of the Black community he purports is so important to him, or he didn’t, which violates the cardinal rule of keeping it real in hip-hop — the same rule he accuses Drake of breaking himself.”
Damn man, you stretch Armstrong with this lol. Come on, all of these dudes fabricate and embellish. Braggadocious rapping is part of the game.
Did Pac really smash Faith? Did Jay really leave condoms in Nas baby car seat? None of us really know. So, this MJ vs Monstars game wining arm-stretch dunk reach of a think piece is “Meh” at best. All of a sudden diss records need a burnden of proof? Chill out bruh.
You write as if the whole 3 minutes focused on the supposed child – meanwhile, his dissection of Drake and his insecurities was/is akin to Nas with Jay a la “Ether”. Drake mentioned Push’ producer – Push goes at his, tit for tat. There’s plenty to digest and dissect for someone who gets paid to critique rap music, but focusing on the one aspect of a diss record which appears “gimmicky” and labeling the whole thing as such is just…lazy writing, and even lazier listening.
If you’re going to dissect it that way, all diss tracks are gimmicks because they exist solely to get a reaction out of the target(s).
this is a pretty lame article that seems to ignore or rewrite a lot of historic context with hip hop beef as well as how these type of shots and digs go. and all to defend aubrey cuz pusha went ruthless? rap game is one not meant to follow traditional rules, to argue that somehow pusha’s JOKES about the kid dont mean as much cuz he raps about selling drugs which are bad for the community? i didnt see a write up on Drake’s toxic masculinity by insulting pusha for being a nice guy, but somehow Pusha is better for making fun of drakes “safe blackness”. and the shit about his dad being a deadbeat are dumb facts and the rumor of the baby mother fits into a nice narrative and thematic dig. this is art, we shouldnt have to name check or go research when niggas are joaning. im 50/50 on you these days, sometimes u get to some really interesting concepts and discussions on the genre and others you tend to look down on it on this holier than thou shit. we need more hip hop writers on here
