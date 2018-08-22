That moment when @trvisXX touched the stage with Drake though 🔥🔥🔥 #AATTM pic.twitter.com/16mpF8Sz5e — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 22, 2018

After a slight delay, the Drake and Migos’ Aubrey And The Three Amigos tour has finally pulled up in Drake’s hometown Toronto. The Scorpion rapper likely felt that he had to knock his performance out of the ballpark, which is why he got some assistance from Astroworld creator Travis Scott. Fresh off his MTV VMA performance, Scott made a surprise appearance last night in front of thousands of Canadians. The fans captured footage of Drake and the Houston artist in full “Sicko Mode,” performing the standout track from Travis Scott’s opus next to “Stop Trying To Be God.” The audience was simply trying to contain themselves as the so-called 6 God and La Flame put on a fiery rendition of the track.

The fans’ phones lit up the background like stars in the night sky, forming a perfect impromptu set for the Astroworld song. Nicki Minaj might not be feeling Travis Scott at the moment over their album battle, but Drake was. He was characteristically giddy as Travis dropped bars over “Sicko Mode’s” charging production. The performance was ideal big stage prep for Travis’ upcoming “Wish You Were Here” tour, which will start on October 8 in Baltimore. In the meantime, you can check out some visuals from the “Sicko Mode” performance below.