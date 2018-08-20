Getty Image

Travis Scott’s Astroworld landed last week to general acclaim and resounding commercial success, despite receiving relatively little in the way of advance promotion. Now that the album is out, though, it appears he’s going all in, announcing the “Wish You Were Here” tour to support the well-received collection, with pre-sale access available via his website.

While Astroworld featured a wide range of names from across the spectrum of hip-hop including both superstars like Drake, The Weeknd, and Migos and rising newcomers like Juice Wrld, Sheck Wes, Gunna, and Don Toliver, the “Wish You Were Here” bills Sheck Wes, Trippie Redd, and Gunna as his supporting acts. The tour looks to make 24 stops in cities across the US for its first leg, including Baltimore, where the tour starts, Chicago, and of course, Travis’ own hometown, Houston, Texas.

Travis is also finding some unconventional ways to help promote his newest album, tweeting that he’d share the contents of his bank account with fans and following up by actually sending fans increments of $1,000 via Cash app. He’s still offering up the funds, as well, so if you want to get a head start on that Christmas shopping, now might be a good time to memorize some of your favorite lyrics from Astroworld and fire off a tweet or two. Meanwhile, check out the tour dates below.

SO I KNOW ITS HARD FOR THE KIDS

SO I DECIDED TO UNLOAD MY BANK ACCOUNT ON U GUYS. IM BUSTING DOWN $100,000 AND GIVING AWAY TO ANY FANS THAT CAN TWEET ME THERE CASH TAG WITH LYRICS FROM ASTRO. GANG !! pic.twitter.com/7o3KlxnTm2 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 14, 2018

Epic Records

Astroworld is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.