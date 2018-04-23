Getty Image

Janelle Monae has announced a nationwide tour for her upcoming third album Dirty Computer. The 27-date trek launches June 11 in Seattle and wraps August 4 in her adopted hometown Atlanta. St. Beauty, the R&B duo signed to Janelle’s own Wondaland Arts Society, will be her opening act.

On stage, Janelle can appear as James Brown reincarnated. It will be interesting, then, to see how she approaches performing Dirty Computer live. The album’s singles so far (“Make Me Feel,” “Django Jane,” “Pynk,” “I Like That“) suggest that Monae has ditched the retro-futuristic sound behind ArchAndroid persona Cindi Mayweather, for more modern and explicit pop-R&B about sex, sexuality and female empowerment. The videos have also featured memorable images, like “Pynk”‘s vagina pants, that could easily double as stage props. Her “I Like That” video (below), which Janelle also released today, features a tub with milky bathwater next to pink lawn flamingos.

Janelle last toured in 2015 with Wondaland Arts Society signees Jidenna, Roman GianArthur, Deep Cotton and St. Beauty. See her Dirty Computer dates below.

06/11 — Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

06/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

06/13 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

06/16 — San Francisco, CA @The Masonic

06/20 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

06/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater

06/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

06/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

07/01 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre

07/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

07/05 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

07/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

07/09 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

07/10 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

07/11 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

07/16 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

07/18 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

07/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/21 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

07/24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

07/26 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

07/27 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

07/28 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

08/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Dirty Computer is out 4/27 via Bad Boy Records. Pre-order it here.