Janelle Monae has announced a nationwide tour for her upcoming third album Dirty Computer. The 27-date trek launches June 11 in Seattle and wraps August 4 in her adopted hometown Atlanta. St. Beauty, the R&B duo signed to Janelle’s own Wondaland Arts Society, will be her opening act.
On stage, Janelle can appear as James Brown reincarnated. It will be interesting, then, to see how she approaches performing Dirty Computer live. The album’s singles so far (“Make Me Feel,” “Django Jane,” “Pynk,” “I Like That“) suggest that Monae has ditched the retro-futuristic sound behind ArchAndroid persona Cindi Mayweather, for more modern and explicit pop-R&B about sex, sexuality and female empowerment. The videos have also featured memorable images, like “Pynk”‘s vagina pants, that could easily double as stage props. Her “I Like That” video (below), which Janelle also released today, features a tub with milky bathwater next to pink lawn flamingos.
Janelle last toured in 2015 with Wondaland Arts Society signees Jidenna, Roman GianArthur, Deep Cotton and St. Beauty. See her Dirty Computer dates below.
06/11 — Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park
06/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
06/13 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
06/16 — San Francisco, CA @The Masonic
06/20 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
06/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater
06/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
06/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
07/01 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
07/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
07/05 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
07/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
07/09 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
07/10 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
07/11 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
07/16 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
07/18 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
07/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/21 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
07/26 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
07/27 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
07/28 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
08/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Dirty Computer is out 4/27 via Bad Boy Records. Pre-order it here.
