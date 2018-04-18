Last week, Janelle Monáe dropped the Grimes-assisted “Pynk,” and it didn’t take long for other artists to put their touches on the female empowerment anthem. Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard (aka D∆WN) recently released a bassy electronic take on the bubblegum track, aptly titled “(Dark) Pynk,” and Monáe loved it so much she went to Twitter to declare her feelings.

“wow. I just love love love your mind. This shit is so wavvvvvy,” she tweeted. “omg I LOVE it sis !! What an honor.”

💓🌷💘wow👅🧠💞🌸👛💕I just love love love your mind . This shit is so wavvvvvy . omg I LOVE it sis !! What an honor . 💕🙏🏿💕 @DawnRichard cc: @Grimezsz #PYNK https://t.co/LuNdRlW6WR — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 17, 2018

Monáe revealed a pussy power themed video along with the single, which will be featured on her fourth studio album. Dirty Computer is set to release April 27 via Atlantic. “PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self-love. sexuality. and pussy power!” the R&B star says of the song. “PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere… PYNK is where the future is born….”

With the album release date creeping up, Monáe has offered up three other singles as well: “Django Jane,” “Make Me Feel” and “I Like That.” Listen to D∆WN’s cover of “Pynk” above and pre-order Dirty Computer here.