Janelle Monae Loves Dawn Richard’s ‘(Dark) Pynk’ Remix

04.18.18 2 hours ago

Last week, Janelle Monáe dropped the Grimes-assisted “Pynk,” and it didn’t take long for other artists to put their touches on the female empowerment anthem. Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard (aka D∆WN) recently released a bassy electronic take on the bubblegum track, aptly titled “(Dark) Pynk,” and Monáe loved it so much she went to Twitter to declare her feelings.

“wow. I just love love love your mind. This shit is so wavvvvvy,” she tweeted. “omg I LOVE it sis !! What an honor.”

Monáe revealed a pussy power themed video along with the single, which will be featured on her fourth studio album. Dirty Computer is set to release April 27 via Atlantic. “PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self-love. sexuality. and pussy power!” the R&B star says of the song. “PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere… PYNK is where the future is born….”

With the album release date creeping up, Monáe has offered up three other singles as well: “Django Jane,” “Make Me Feel” and “I Like That.” Listen to D∆WN’s cover of “Pynk” above and pre-order Dirty Computer here.

Around The Web

TAGSDawn RichardJANELLE MONAEPynk

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 10 hours ago 3 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 day ago 10 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP