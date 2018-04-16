Janelle Monae Confidently Celebrates Her Individuality On Her New Single ‘I Like That’

04.16.18 10 mins ago

In the lead up to Dirty Computer, her first new album in five years, Janelle Monáe has shared a bevy of impressive singles: “Django Jane,” “Make Me Feel,” and the Grimes-featuring “Pynk.” The album’s release date is creeping closer and closer (it’s less than two weeks away now, one April 27), but ahead of that, she’s shared another new single, a self-assured examination of her own weirdness titled “I Like That.”

She drops to the TLC album CrazySexyCool in the pre-chorus when she sings about embracing the more unusual things about her personality, “A little crazy, little sexy, little cool / Little rough around the edges but I keep it smooth / I’m always left of center and that’s right where I belong / I’m the random minor note you hear in major songs.”

Elsewhere in the midtempo R&B anthem, Monáe addresses a specific incident in which somebody reacted negatively to one of the many different hairstyles she’s worn over the course of her career, singing that while it hurt, it didn’t impact her confidence: “Uh, I remember when you laughed when I cut my perm off / And you rated me a six / I was like, ‘Damn’ / But even back then with the tears in my eyes / I always knew I was the shit.”

Listen to “I Like That” above. Dirty Computer is out 4/27 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TAGSDirty ComputerI Like ThatJANELLE MONAE

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 4 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP