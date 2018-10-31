Jeremih And Ty Dolla $ign Unleash The Creepy Crawlies In Their Unsettling ‘Goin Thru Some Thangz’ Video

10.31.18 1 hour ago

Only MihTy could make their unsettling video for “Goin Thru Some Thangz” also come off sort of sexy and seductive. The combination of R&B veterans Jeremih and Ty Dolla Sign (hence, MihTy) is a potent one, especially on this cut from their recently released collaborative album, Mih-Ty, which details the troubles of a paramour who can’t stop fiending for their affections.

The video follows their lady friend as she checks into a seedy motel to prepare for a late-night romantic rendezvous with Jeremih. Unfortunately, their chosen location seems to be infested with spiders and falling apart, as cracks form in the walls as eight-legged shadows skitter across them to the chittering audio cue tucked into the Machynist and Ayo & Keys-produced beat. Of course, none of this seems to deter our intrepid heroes, which is probably why they’re internationally renowned sex symbols, stealing girls left and right.

Mih-Ty had been in the works for some time, ever since Ty popped up on Jeremih’s 2015 single, “Impatient.” The two developed a strong working chemistry, which is no surprise, as they’re both industry songwriting vets, contributing to hundreds of collaborations between the two of them over a decade of songs as both solo performers and guest vocalists. It all paid off with the release of their first album as a group — but hopefully not their last.

Mih-Ty is out now via Def Jam Recordings and Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Note: Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

TAGSGoin Thru Some ThangzJeremihMih-TyMihtyty dolla sign

