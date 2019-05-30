Kanye West Discusses His Mental Health With David Letterman In A New Interview Clip

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The new season of David Letterman’s Netflix interview show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres tomorrow (May 31), and ahead of that, there have been plenty of teasers for the Kanye West episode. Now, the day before the show starts streaming, Netflix has shared one more preview of the West conversation, in which he talks about mental health.

In the minute-long video, Letterman asks West specifically about what his mental health issues are, and West says that while he can’t explain the medical side of it, he offers, “I can just tell you what I’m feeling at the time. I feel a heightened connection with the universe when I’m ramping up. It is a health issue. This is like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle, and if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not gonna push on him more. With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse.”

In previous clips, West addressed his beef with Drake, got Letterman decked out in a full Yeezy outfit, and pondered the historical impact of Velcro. Other guests appearing on the show this season include Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Melinda Gates, and Lewis Hamilton.

Watch the clip above.