Kevin Gates is more or less still fresh off the release of his 2018 mixtape Luca Brasi 3, but it doesn’t look like the relatively short time since then has stopped him from hitting the studio heavy. He just released a six-song EP, Only The Generals Gon Understand, and today he’s back with another new song, “Return Of The Mack,” which popped up unexpectedly on his social media and Youtube pages without any time wasted on promotion. Check it out above.

In fact, it’s now the only post on Gates’ Instagram, a change that has usually preceded an album announcement or release. Artists have become notoriously cagey about releases in the last few years, sometimes preferring to spring a new project on their unsuspecting fans in the middle of the night, with singles and videos following the release rather than teasing it. Perhaps that’s what Gates is up to now: Preparing to drop a new album for his loyal fans and followers.

Of course, his production pace is also par for the course now, too. In 2018, several artists released multiple projects within around six months of each other, with some sprinkling multiple EPs throughout the year to keep fans conscious of their efforts. Even Gucci Mane just released a new album this past Friday, only six months after his last full-length, Evil Genius, which also featured Kevin Gates on the song “I’m Not Goin’.”

Kevin Gates is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.